Gigi Hadid’s Sister Bella & Brother Anwar Unfollow Zayn On Instagram Amid Yolanda Dispute

29 October 2021, 14:36

Gigi's siblings Bella and Anwar have reacted to the alleged dispute between their mum and Zayn
Gigi's siblings Bella and Anwar have reacted to the alleged dispute between their mum and Zayn. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid’s siblings Bella and Anwar have chosen to stop following Zayn Malik on Instagram after the alleged family incident involving their mother, Yolanda.

Gigi Hadid’s sister, Bella, and brother, Anwar, have reacted to reports that their mother Yolanda was in an alleged dispute with Zayn Malik.

According to TMZ, Yolanda was ‘seriously considering filing a police report’ after claiming that Zayn ‘struck her last week’.

Zayn Malik’s Sister Waliyha Shares Cryptic Posts Amid Alleged Yolanda Hadid Incident

Zayn denied the claims, telling the outlet: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid. For the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details,” before releasing a lengthy statement on Twitter.

Anwar and Bella Hadid have unfollowed Zayn Malik on Instagram
Anwar and Bella Hadid have unfollowed Zayn Malik on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Zayn Malik has denied allegations that he 'struck' Yolanda Hadid
Zayn Malik has denied allegations that he 'struck' Yolanda Hadid. Picture: Alamy

It was reported hours later that he and Gigi had split amid the alleged family altercation, and now the supermodel’s siblings have responded to the dispute.

Bella and Anwar have both unfollowed Zayn on Instagram following the claims, despite the pair having a close relationship with the singer over the years.

This comes after a rep for Gigi addressed the situation, telling E! in a statement: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Zayn Malik released a statement following Yolanda's alleged allegations
Zayn Malik released a statement following Yolanda's alleged allegations. Picture: Zayn Malik/Twitter
Yolanda Hadid allegedly claimed Zayn Malik 'struck' her
Yolanda Hadid allegedly claimed Zayn Malik 'struck' her. Picture: Alamy

Speaking of their alleged split, a source told People that Zayn and Gigi are co-parenting their one-year-old daughter Khai, who they welcomed in September last year.

The insider said: “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though.

“They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

