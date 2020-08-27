Gigi Hadid's Sister Bella 'In Tears' Over Becoming An Auntie

27 August 2020, 10:22 | Updated: 27 August 2020, 10:28

Bella Hadid shared an adorable post on Instagram dedicated to Gigi
Bella Hadid freaked out over becoming a first-time auntie to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby in an emotional post.

Gigi Hadid is set to give birth to her and Zayn Malik's baby girl in the next few weeks and after sharing the most angelic photoshoot snaps of her baby bump, her younger sister Bella has now gushed about becoming an auntie.

Reposting the Victoria’s Secret model’s pictures on to her Instagram story, she wrote: “I’m going to be a freaking auntie!!! I will cherish this little bean forever.

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Fans Predict What Zigi Baby Will Look Like In Viral TikTok

“I am so proud of you @gigihadid [heart emojis] you are a glowing goddess of light, love, adventure and joy. Bless you [heart emojis].”

In a separate post, she continued: “I’m not crying, ur crying [sic]."

Bella Hadid shared a heartfelt post about becoming an auntie
“SIKE. I’m literally in the fetal position hysterically crying, thank you for your curiosity,” she added.

This comes after the former One Direction star’s sisters also took to Instagram to share their excitement about becoming aunties to the Zigi baby.

Waliyha re-shared Gigi's pics, branding them ‘amazing’ and saying she was ‘in love’ with them.

Safaa was then lost for words after posting the pregnancy photos, simply writing, “Wow.”

View this post on Instagram

growin an angel :)

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Bella Hadid said she was 'so proud' of Gigi
This is the first time Gigi has properly flaunted her baby bump, after sharing a glimpse during an Instagram live, back in July.

The 25-year-old and her beau recently arrived in New York City to prepare for the birth of their baby, as they’re living in Gigi’s newly designed Manhattan apartment.

The parents-to-be are said to be ‘really excited’ about welcoming their first child and multiple reports have revealed that they’re ‘loving’ the pregnancy experience.

