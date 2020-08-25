Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are ‘Loving’ Pregnancy Experience As They Make Life Changes Ahead Of Baby’s Birth

25 August 2020, 09:54

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have headed to New York to prepare for their baby's birth
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have headed to New York to prepare for their baby's birth. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are weeks away from welcoming their baby girl as the model prepares to give birth.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are set to be parents for the first time as the pregnant model is due to give birth next month.

The former One Direction star and his long-term girlfriend have been preparing for the birth of their baby girl for the past few weeks, making a lot of life changes and now an insider has revealed how the couple are getting on.

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Fans Predict What Zigi Baby Will Look Like In Viral TikTok

Speaking to E! Online, a source said: "Zayn and Gigi are really excited.

“[They] have been loving this experience together.”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik will be first-time parents next month
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik will be first-time parents next month. Picture: Instagram

The couple has taken various measures to prepare for their baby, with one being their major move from their farm in Pennsylvania, to Gigi’s newly designed New York City apartment.

According to a report, the mother-to-be was ‘thrilled’ that their new pad was ready in time, with an insider revealing: "Gigi and Zayn recently moved into their New York City apartment after spending several months on lockdown at the farm in Pennsylvania.

“Gigi was so excited to finally see the completed space and she was thrilled to share the design with her followers. She’s been planning the design of this place for what feels like forever now and she can’t believe the time has actually come.

"Gigi wasn’t sure if it was going to be ready on time, but it all came together perfectly and she couldn’t be happier with the final results."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are due to have their baby in NYC
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are due to have their baby in NYC. Picture: Instagram

They added: "She can’t believe this is the home she’s going to raise her baby in, it’s still surreal but it’s hitting her more each day and she feels like it’s a dream come true.”

The due date of baby Zigi is inching closer and fans can’t wait!

It seems like fans aren’t the only one buzzing about the arrival of the little one, as an insider previously told E! Online: "Gigi and Zayn are feeling blessed and are so happy that the baby is healthy and everything is going smoothly so far.”

Gigi and Zayn have put together a nursery and read the parenting books and now all there’s left to do is wait for the newest addition to their family!

