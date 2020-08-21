Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Fans Predict What Zigi Baby Will Look Like In Viral TikTok

21 August 2020, 12:01

A fan of the couple morphed Zayn and Gigi Hadid's faces together to predict what their baby will look like
A fan of the couple morphed Zayn and Gigi Hadid's faces together to predict what their baby will look like. Picture: Instagram/PA/TikTok

Zayn Malik and his pregnant girlfriend Gigi Hadid are preparing for the birth of their first baby and fans have taken to TikTok to predict what their baby will look like.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are set to be parents for the first time as the pregnant model is due to give birth next month.

With their fans unbelievably excited for the Zigi baby, one has even gone so far as to predict what their baby will look like and we are shook!

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid: 7 Of The Pregnant Couple’s Cutest Moments As They Prepare For Baby

In a viral video, a user morphed the One Direction star’s face with the Victoria’s Secret model’s to create a guess of how their baby will look.

Not only that, but a TikTok star, named Maham Malek, did a side-by-side of her next to the morphed pictures, as she looks identical to the snaps!

Fans took to the comments to compare the TikTok star to the morphed pictures
Fans took to the comments to compare the TikTok star to the morphed pictures. Picture: TikTok

In the caption, she wrote: “I know I look nothing like Gigi or Zayn but I keep getting tagged in this."

Fans rushed to the comments in awe at how similar she looks, with one person writing: “BROOOO you look like the exact same person [sic].”

“SIS UR THEIR CHILD [sic],” shared another.

Some fans were even confused that she shared the same last name as Zayn, with a slightly different spelling.

Gigi Hadid is expected to give birth to her and Zayn Malik's baby next month
Gigi Hadid is expected to give birth to her and Zayn Malik's baby next month. Picture: Instagram

“Tell me it’s not a coincidence that your last name is Malek,” penned one fan.

Another comment read: “She’s from the future even her last name is Malek [crying emojis].”

As the couple recently arrived in New York to prepare for the birth of their baby girl, fans have been buzzing and sending messages of love to both of the parents-to-be!

