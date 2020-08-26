Gigi Hadid Baby Bump Pictures Leaves Zayn Malik's Sisters Excited For Baby's Due Date

26 August 2020, 15:34

Gigi Hadid displayed her baby bump in new maternal photoshoot
Gigi Hadid displayed her baby bump in new maternal photoshoot. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Zayn Malik’s sisters, Waliyha and Safaa, have taken to Instagram to comment on Gigi Hadid’s new angelic photoshoot pictures of her baby bump.

Gigi Hadid sent fans into meltdown after sharing the most incredible pictures of her growing baby bump in a series of beautiful photoshoot snaps and now Zayn Malik’s sisters have commented on the model’s posts!

The former One Direction star’s sisters are set to be aunties to Gigi’s baby and wasted no time in telling the world how excited they were about welcoming their niece.

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid: All Of Their Rare Pictures Revealed Ahead Of Baby's Birth

Taking to her Instagram story, Waliyha shared a series of the photoshoot pictures, branding them ‘amazing’ and saying she was ‘in love’ with them.

Not long after, her younger sister Safaa shared the model’s post, writing: “Wow.”

View this post on Instagram

7.26.20 🕊

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

The pictures were posted on Gigi’s Instagram, as the model told fans she was ‘growing an angel’.

She went on to thank her friends for the stunning shoot, adding: “Cherishing this time.

“Appreciate all the love & well wishes [heart emoji] will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango@gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!”

The mother-to-be also shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her photoshoot, as she rocked her sleek hair and white clothes, in the maternal snaps.

View this post on Instagram

growin an angel :)

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Zayn and Gigi are currently in New York preparing for the birth of their baby
Zayn and Gigi are currently in New York preparing for the birth of their baby. Picture: Instagram

She was sent floods of messages from her friends and fans, expressing how stunning and glowing she looked.

Gigi and Zayn are expecting their baby girl in a matter of weeks, as the model’s due date is soon-approaching!

The couple is said to be ‘so excited’ about welcoming their first child into the world.

