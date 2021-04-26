Gigi Hadid Turns 26 As Zayn Malik Throws Her First Birthday Party As A Mother

26 April 2021, 10:45

Gigi Hadid had a small birthday party with her loved ones including Zayn Malik and her sister Bella Hadid.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid has celebrated turning another year older in style as she held a birthday party for her closest friends and family including her boyfriend Zayn Malik, her sister Bella and her mum, Yolanda.

The supermodel turned 26 over the weekend and beginning the festivities, Gigi had a grilled cheese truck parked outside of her New York City apartment, as they grabbed some pre-party food.

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Shares Unseen Baby Pictures In Sweet Birthday Post

Gigi and her former One Direction beau packed on the PDA during the evening as they were spotted holding hands while coming out of their apartment building.

The small group later returned to the couple’s home for more celebrations, where they continued the cheese theme with the most iconic cake, which was shaped like a huge wedge of cheese!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik held hands as they left their home.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik held hands as they left their home. Picture: Getty
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spent the model's birthday together.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spent the model's birthday together. Picture: @bellahadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid had an incredible birthday cake shaped like a slice of cheese.
Gigi Hadid had an incredible birthday cake shaped like a slice of cheese. Picture: @bellahadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid enjoyed a grill cheese truck outside of her NYC apartment.
Gigi Hadid enjoyed a grill cheese truck outside of her NYC apartment. Picture: Getty

Bella shared a number of snaps on Instagram, including some super romantic pics of Khai's parents.

Close friends of Gigi’s attended the get-together, with the mother-of-one’s hairstylist Laura Polko giving fans a serious amount of videos on her Instagram Stories of how they all spent the evening.

One clip showed Zayn and the couple’s pals forming a conga line to bring Gigi her birthday cake.

Meanwhile, an even cuter video showed Zayn presenting Gigi with her cake as the room all sang Happy Birthday to the Victoria’s Secret model.

Gigi Hadid's friends sang Happy Birthday to her at her party.
Gigi Hadid's friends sang Happy Birthday to her at her party. Picture: @laurapolko/Instagram
Zayn Malik threw a birthday party for Gigi Hadid's 26th birthday.
Zayn Malik threw a birthday party for Gigi Hadid's 26th birthday. Picture: Getty
Gigi Hadid looked stunning with her birthday glam as she turned 26.
Gigi Hadid looked stunning with her birthday glam as she turned 26. Picture: @laurapolko/Instagram

It’s fair to say we’ve been spoilt with content from the pair as they held yet another incredible birthday party, just three months after throwing a superhero-themed celebration for Zayn’s 28th.

To top it off, Gigi even shared a glimpse of her birthday gift from her long-term boyfriend, posting one of the biggest flower arrangements we’ve seen in a while.

Honestly, our hearts are melting with all of the Zigi content!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Together?

Shawn Mendes

Everything we know about Billie Eilish's second album

Billie Eilish New Album: Release Date, Track List And 'Happier Than Ever' Single

Billie Eilish

There's a fourth Jonas brother... Frankie!

Who Is Frankie Jonas? Everything You Need To Know About Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas’s Younger Brother
The BRIT Awards is set to go ahead in May this year after it was pushed back.

BRITs 2021: Nominations, Host, Performances & Everything You Need To Know

A full list of the 2021 BRITs nominees.

The BRIT Awards 2021 Nominations: A Full List Of The Nominees

You season 3 is in production.

You Season 3: All The On Set Pictures & Spoilers From The Netflix Show So Far

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish