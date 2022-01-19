Exclusive

Georgia Hassarati Reveals The Give-Away Moment She Realised She Was On Too Hot To Handle

19 January 2022, 08:00

By Hayley Habbouchi

Season 3 contestant Georgia Hassarati explained the moment she knew she was on Too Hot To Handle before it was announced to the contestants.

Too Hot To Handle is back with season 3 after what feels like forever and a dreamy new line-up has been announced, including Georgia Hassarati, Holly Scarfone, Harry Johnson and Nathan Soan.

Of course, the ten new singletons aren’t aware of what show they’re really on when they join, as they get given a shock twist when robot Lana reveals herself to the contestants - altering the care-free holiday they had in mind.

The Too Hot To Handle Prize Has Changed For Series 3

Lana introduces a huge cash prize for the cast as long as they abstain from any sexual interactions during their time in the retreat, which proves to be a huge test for contestants.

But before the season three contestants found out they were on the Netflix show, Georgia noticed a give-away clue that she was in the retreat before any of her co-stars knew.

Georgia Hassarati revealed she noticed a give-away clue that she was on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix
Georgia Hassarati is part of Too Hot To Handle's season 3 cast. Picture: Netflix

We sat down with Georgia to speak about the new season, where she revealed the moment she noticed she was on THTH.

When asked if she had watched the Netflix show before, she told us: “I had seen season one so as soon as I saw Lana I knew what show I was on, but before we found out I had no idea, they hid it so well.

“Every little detail they put into hiding it was insane - they had merchandise.”

Recalling the one stand-out moment where she second-guessed which show she was on, Georgia admitted: “I think there was only one moment where I was like ‘could we be on Too Hot To Handle’? Because I saw some cups on the first night of the party that were the same ones they used in season one.

“[They were] these little, Moroccan kind of tumblers, and I remember thinking, ‘I’ve seen those on a TV show’, but that was the only moment.”

Too Hot To Handle season 3 has 10 new singletons looking for fun in paradise. Picture: Netflix
Too Hot To Handle season 3 is on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

“Other than that, I was completely blown away,” added Georgia.

After that, it was only a matter of time until it was announced on the show when Lana made her grand entrance!

Season three of Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix now.

