Who Is Too Hot To Handle's Jackson & His Politician Mum?

Jackson Mawhinney from Too Hot To Handle season 3 has a very famous mum who works as a politician.

Jackson Mawhinney is one of the bombshell contestants who entered Too Hot To Handle season 3 halfway through the series alongside Gerrie Labuschagne and Brianna Giscombe.

It wasn’t long before the new contestant caught the eye of Olga and Izzy in the retreat.

During his VT, Jackson revealed that his mother is a politician - but who is she?

Here’s what you need to know Jackson and his mother…

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Jackson & who is his politician mum? Picture: Netflix

Jackson got close to Izzy on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Who is Too Hot To Handle star Jackson Mawhinney?

Jackson Mawhinney's real name is Matthew ‘Jackson’ Mawhinney and he's 29 years old.

The Brit is from London and works as a model, having previously worked with huge brands such as Mulberry and Hugo Boss.

You can also follow him on Instagram @Jackson Mawhinney, where he frequently posts modelling shots as well as holiday snaps.

Jackson is a Too Hot To Handle season 3 contestant. Picture: Netflix

Jackson's mum is Baroness Patricia Scotland. Picture: Getty

Who is Too Hot To Handle star Jackson’s mum?

Jackson is the son of Baroness Patricia Scotland, Britain's first female attorney general.

She was attorney general under Gordon Brown for three years; from 2007 until 2010.

Since 2016, Jackson’s mum also became the first British citizen to be elected secretary-general of the Commonwealth.

Too Hot To Handle season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

