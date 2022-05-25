Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran 'Addresses' Chloe Burrows Split Rumours

Love Island's Chloe has dropped a hint that she and Toby have broken up. Picture: @chloeburrows/Instagram

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and her boyfriend Toby Aromolaran have been facing split rumours for months.

Following months of split rumours around Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, the former appears to have hinted at a rocky romance.

It came about as the new series of the ITV2 dating show was officially announced, and Chloe wasted no time commenting on the post.

“Can I come back?”, the series 7 star playfully wrote, leading fans to think there may be trouble in paradise with her footballer beau.

Chloe and Toby met on Love Island last summer where they ended up coming in second place behind winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

Love Island's Chloe and Toby are facing split rumours again. Picture: @chloeburrows/Instagram

Shortly after the show ended, the pair moved in together and continued to keep fans updated with their relationship.

However, in recent months the couple has faced split rumours after being absent from each other’s social media pages.

This comes after this tabloid revealed the pair were having ‘crisis talks’ last month about their romance as their busy work schedules were said to be keeping them apart.

Chloe and Toby met on Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV2

Chloe and Toby are yet to address split rumours. Picture: @chloeburrows/Instagram

An insider said at the time: “It was touch and go for Chloe and Toby just a few weeks ago.

"They've both been working really hard and were finding it difficult to make time for each other.

“It looked like they were going to call it a day, but after crisis talks have realised they've got something worth fighting for."

However, luckily, the pair appear to be going strong after Toby shared a clip of him and Chloe in the airport ready to jet off on holiday together, putting those split rumours to bed.

