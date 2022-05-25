Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran 'Addresses' Chloe Burrows Split Rumours

25 May 2022, 10:27 | Updated: 25 May 2022, 15:31

Love Island's Chloe has dropped a hint that she and Toby have broken up
Love Island's Chloe has dropped a hint that she and Toby have broken up. Picture: @chloeburrows/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and her boyfriend Toby Aromolaran have been facing split rumours for months.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following months of split rumours around Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, the former appears to have hinted at a rocky romance.

It came about as the new series of the ITV2 dating show was officially announced, and Chloe wasted no time commenting on the post.

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: All The Rumoured Contestants

“Can I come back?”, the series 7 star playfully wrote, leading fans to think there may be trouble in paradise with her footballer beau.

Chloe and Toby met on Love Island last summer where they ended up coming in second place behind winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

Love Island's Chloe and Toby are facing split rumours again
Love Island's Chloe and Toby are facing split rumours again. Picture: @chloeburrows/Instagram

Shortly after the show ended, the pair moved in together and continued to keep fans updated with their relationship.

However, in recent months the couple has faced split rumours after being absent from each other’s social media pages.

This comes after this tabloid revealed the pair were having ‘crisis talks’ last month about their romance as their busy work schedules were said to be keeping them apart.

Chloe and Toby met on Love Island 2021
Chloe and Toby met on Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV2
Chloe and Toby are yet to address split rumours
Chloe and Toby are yet to address split rumours. Picture: @chloeburrows/Instagram

An insider said at the time: “It was touch and go for Chloe and Toby just a few weeks ago.

"They've both been working really hard and were finding it difficult to make time for each other.

“It looked like they were going to call it a day, but after crisis talks have realised they've got something worth fighting for."

However, luckily, the pair appear to be going strong after Toby shared a clip of him and Chloe in the airport ready to jet off on holiday together, putting those split rumours to bed.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album

Selena Gomez Is Officially Working On Her Next Album

Shaughna Phillips from Love Island has ditched her lip fillers

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips Looks Unrecognisable After Dissolving Fillers

Leigh-Anne Pinnock could be getting married sooner than we thought!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Fiancé Andre Gray Are Set To Marry In Secret This Month

Rihanna is said to be holding off announcing her baby's name just yet

When Will Rihanna Announce Her Baby Boy’s Name?

Scott Disick raised eyebrows with the comment he left on Holly Scarfone's picture

Scott Disick Fuels Holly Scarfone Dating Rumours With NSFW Interaction

Kourtney and Travis splashed the cash on their latest wedding...

How Much Did Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Cost?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star