Love Island fans are concerned as Chloe and Toby are facing split rumours. Picture: @chloeburrows/Instagram

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have sparked split rumours and Love Island fans are concerned.

Love Island’s fan-favourite couple Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have sparked rumours they’ve split.

The pair came in second place on the ITV2 dating show last summer behind winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

They went on to become one of the most popular couples from the series and even moved in together not long after coming back to the UK.

However, fans are now concerned that the pair could’ve gone their separate ways as they’ve not been seen together in weeks.

Love Island's Chloe and Toby are facing split rumours. Picture: @chloeburrows/Instagram

Chloe and Toby first met on Love Island in 2021. Picture: @chloeburrows/Instagram

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Chloe hasn’t posted about her footballer beau in weeks.

Meanwhile, Chloe’s last mention on Toby’s social media accounts was also around a month ago.

The pair are usually super active on social media and frequently share posts about each other - hence why fans are now concerned their relationship could’ve come to an end.

Reddit is saying chloe and Toby possibly are done noooo please they’re my fav couple from their season 😭😭 #LoveIsland — 🌹💍 (@bachisland_) March 23, 2022

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran moved in together last year. Picture: @chloeburrows/Instagram

Taking to Twitter to share their thoughts, one fan wrote: “Reddit is saying chloe and Toby possibly are done noooo please they’re my fav couple from their season,” alongside crying emojis.

“So apparently chloe and toby broke up,” added another upset fan.

Chloe and Toby are yet to respond to the break-up rumours.

