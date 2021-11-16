Love Island’s Chloe Responds To Critics For Moving Into New Home 'Too Fast’ With Toby

16 November 2021, 15:24 | Updated: 16 November 2021, 15:28

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Chloe Burrows has hit out at people who criticised her and her Love Island boyfriend Toby Aromolaran for ‘moving in together too fast’.

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran are the latest couple from the series to move into their new home together!

The series 7 runners-up became a fan-favourite couple on the show and have now announced that they have got the keys to their dream apartment together.

Faye Winter Shows Off Her New House With Teddy Soares

Sharing the news with their Instagram followers, Chloe and Toby both posted the same snap of them sitting on their new kitchen counter while beaming for the camera and holding their glasses of champagne.

“Cheers to us finally moving in,” they both wrote in their caption.

Love Island's Chloe and Toby have moved in together
Love Island's Chloe and Toby have moved in together. Picture: @chloe__burrows/Instagram
Toby and Chloe have moved into their new apartment
Toby and Chloe have moved into their new apartment. Picture: @chloe__burrows/Instagram

Their comments were filled with ‘congrats’ messages from fans and fellow Islanders.

However, some people thought the pair were ‘moving too fast’ with their romance and took to the comments to let the couple know.

“Seriously? It’s only been a few months,” one person wrote, while another added: “This year’s love island couples moved in together hella quick and many of them did [sic].”

However, Chloe had no time for the haters as she shared a tweet, hitting out at the negativity.

Toby and Chloe came in second place on this year's Love Island
Toby and Chloe came in second place on this year's Love Island. Picture: @tobyaromolaran/Instagram
Chloe Burrows hit out at critics who said she and Toby 'moved in too fast'
Chloe Burrows hit out at critics who said she and Toby 'moved in too fast'. Picture: ChloeBurrows/Twitter

Chloe said: “People saying Love Island couples moved in too fast… are you forgetting we lived together all summer or?”

Chloe and Toby’s move comes just days after Faye Winter and Teddy Soares revealed they had moved into their ‘dream home’.

This year’s winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have also now started their lives together in their new property.

That means all the final three couples have begun their new home journeys with their baes - and just in time for Christmas, too!

