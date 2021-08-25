Chloe And Toby Reference Love Island Jokes On ‘First Date’ Since Leaving Villa

Chloe and Toby shared their hilarious 'first date' since leaving Love Island. Picture: ITV2/@tobyaromolaran/Instagram

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran just made the best joke about all of their couple memes.

One of Love Island’s fan-favourite couples Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have headed home to the UK after coming in second place on the show.

Proving exactly why they were one of the most popular couples on the show, the pair have poked fun at all of the memes about their child-like energy, which they were praised for in the villa.

Once at the airport, Toby and Chloe hilariously posed by the play area, as the footballer uploaded the snap on Instagram, writing: “You wanna play,” before tagging his girlfriend in the post.

Chloe then went on to share the same photo on Instagram, jokingly writing: “First date at the play area x.”

Toby and Chloe poked fun at their Love Island memes on their 'first date'. Picture: @tobyaromolaran/Instagram

She then went on to thank everyone for their ‘messages and support’, adding that it has been ‘crazy’.

Their fellow Islanders joined in on the fun in the comments, with football player Aaron Simpson penning: “You have half hour kids, don’t miss your flight [laughing emoji].”

Sharon Gaffka added: “Question is, who’s pushing who on the swing?”

Lucinda Strafford simply added: “YES,” alongside a laughing emoji.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have returned home from Mallorca. Picture: @tobyaromolaran/Instagram

Chloe and Toby came in second place on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Toby and Chloe had a turbulent start to their romance in the villa but have been inseparable since rekindling their relationship.

The Hashtag United player even made it official during the Love Island final, asking Chloe to be his girlfriend at the end of his romantic speech.

Fans are definitely excited to keep up with the fun pair now that they’re back home!

