WATCH: Chloe Burrows Gives Love Island's 2022 Cast Her Stamp Of Approval

22 June 2022, 13:59 | Updated: 22 June 2022, 14:18

By Savannah Roberts

Love Island legend Chloe Burrows swung by the studio to chat about the 2022 line-up of the hit dating show – do they have her stamp of approval?

Last year's series of Love Island would certainly have not been the same without the hilarious Chloe Burrows – and now she's given her opinions on the cohort of season eight!

The Oxfordshire lass visited Capital Breakfast with Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield, revealing her hot takes on the most recent happenings in the ever-dramatic villa.

Where Is The Love Island Villa 2022?

Chloe jumped straight in and let it be known that she's somewhat sceptical of one fan-favourite contestant, Luca Bish!

Rob asked the 26-year-old who she's currently feeling unsure about in the series, and she didn't hold back, replying: "Luca at the moment."

Chloe
Chloe Burrows stopped by Capital Breakfast. Picture: Capital FM

"I really liked him at the beginning but I just feel like the more he gets obsessed with Gemma, I'm like hmm do something else," the ex-Islander said honestly.

Luca and Gemma Owen's budding romance has been a large of fixture of the show throughout its first three weeks on air, with fans speculating as to why the 19-year-old is sleeping in a different bed to her current love interest...

When speaking about the most recent brutal dumping on the Island, Chloe claimed that "we didn't really see much of them" – referencing Ikenna Ekwonna and Amber Beckford's exits after being voted least favourite by the public.

"And also, they weren't causing enough trouble," she quipped.

Chloe Burrows was a stand-out star in season 7
Chloe Burrows was a stand-out star in season 7. Picture: ITV
Chloe gave her opinions on the season 8 drama
Chloe gave her opinions on the season 8 drama. Picture: ITV

"You can't be too nice can you," Rob replied.

Burrows already has her heart set on one (fairly new) couple, going as far as stating that she wants them to take home the crown!

Of course, she was speaking about Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope! The show's newest pairing even mentioned 'falling in love' in the most recent episode of the ITV show – leaving many fans in disbelief.

However, Chloe is definitely a fan! She said: "I'm so here for it, I want them to win."

I guess only time will tell!

