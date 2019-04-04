Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Pretended Her Mum Was Dead For April Fool’s Day

4 April 2019, 16:09

North West pretended Kim Kardashian was dead.
North West pretended Kim Kardashian was dead. Picture: instagram

Kim Kardashian has opened up about daughter North West’s April Fool’s Day prank and it is dark.

Justin Bieber pulled the worst April Fool’s Day prank of 2019, right? Wrong. The accolade in fact goes to Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West.

The 5-year-old roped her little brother Saint West into the prank which involved smothering her KUWTK star mum in ketchup, ‘fake crying’ and… wait for it… shouting ‘mommy’s dead’.

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Babysat By YouTuber JoJo Siwa

Kim told Elle: “She took ketchup into my bathroom, and she begged me to let her spread it on me and on the bathroom as if it was like a bad scary movie. Then she asked me to lie down. I thought she was just playing, maybe that she was going to say I was hurt. No.

“She taught Saint how to fake-cry—she showed him how to do it!—and then she told him to scream 'Mommy’s dead!’”

Pretty dark, huh?! Fans of the reality family seem to think so. One person wrote on Twitter, “A five year old ‘joking’ about death? This seems disturbing.”

North’s dad Kanye was also unimpressed with the whole thing.

Kim added: “Kanye ran upstairs and he was like, 'Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good prank.' I completely understand and I agree.”

However, she admitted she was ‘impressed’ they’d planned something together ‘as a team’ as usually they don’t get along very well.

Whatever happened to knock and run?!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Kardashian News

Latest Kardashian News

There are clues Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods may have patched things up

Are Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods Friends Again? Jordyn Hints They’ve Put Tristan Thompson Scandal Behind Them
North West was babysat by YouTuber, JoJo Siwa

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Babysat By YouTuber JoJo Siwa
Rob Kardashian no longer has to pay $20k a month in child support

What Is Rob Kardashian's Net Worth And How Much Did He Pay Blac Chyna In Child Support For Dream?
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have come to a new custody agreement over Dream.

Rob Kardashian No Longer Has To Pay $20k Child Support Per Month To Blac Chyna For Dream
Kylie Jenner revealed what Stormi Webster could have been called.

Kylie Jenner Reveals What She Almost Named Stormi Webster… And It’s A Very Normal Name!

Hot On Capital

Jessie J and Channing Tatum performed a synchronised swimming routine

Jessie J And Channing Tatum Have Late Night Pool Party With Friends As They Continue Singer’s Birthday Celebrations
Zendaya and Jacob Elordi star in HBO's Euphoria

Euphoria Trailer: Jacob Elordi & Zendaya Star In Drake Produced HBO Show

TV & Film

Amber Turner is still in love with ex Dan Edgar

TOWIE’s Amber Turner ‘Still In Love’ With Dan Edgar – As He Begins New Romance With Chloe Sims

TV & Film

Joe Jonas posts hilarious photo of Sophie Turner and Jack Gleeson

Joe Jonas 'Jealous' As Fiancée Sophie Turner Poses With King Joffrey At Game Of Thrones Premiere

TV & Film

Ariana Grande has been confirmed as the headliner of Coachella 2019.

Ariana Grande Headlining Coachella 2019: News, Updates, Tickets & How To Watch

Ariana Grande

Dani Dyer has been feeling emotional following her split from Jack Fincham

Love Island's Dani Dyer Gets Emotional Over Fans’ Support Following Split From Jack Fincham

More News

Beyoncé reportedly has Netflix documentary and album in works

A Beyoncé Netflix Documentary & Greatest Hits Album Is Apparently On The Way

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber shared a selfie during a therapy session

Justin Bieber Shares Glimpse Into Therapy Session: 'It's Cool To Have A Healthy Mind'
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is launching her own swimwear brand 'In A Seashell'

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announces Empowering Swimwear Brand 'In A Seashell'

Little Mix

Dua Lipa Second Album

Dua Lipa's New Album: Everything We Know Including Release Date, Collaborations, Tracklist & Title
Zayn Malik sparks concern with foul mouthed tweets

Zayn Malik's Twitter Rant Telling People To 'F***' Themselves Sparks Concern From Fans

Zayn Malik