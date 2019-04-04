Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Pretended Her Mum Was Dead For April Fool’s Day

North West pretended Kim Kardashian was dead. Picture: instagram

Kim Kardashian has opened up about daughter North West’s April Fool’s Day prank and it is dark.

Justin Bieber pulled the worst April Fool’s Day prank of 2019, right? Wrong. The accolade in fact goes to Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West.

The 5-year-old roped her little brother Saint West into the prank which involved smothering her KUWTK star mum in ketchup, ‘fake crying’ and… wait for it… shouting ‘mommy’s dead’.

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Babysat By YouTuber JoJo Siwa

Kim told Elle: “She took ketchup into my bathroom, and she begged me to let her spread it on me and on the bathroom as if it was like a bad scary movie. Then she asked me to lie down. I thought she was just playing, maybe that she was going to say I was hurt. No.

“She taught Saint how to fake-cry—she showed him how to do it!—and then she told him to scream 'Mommy’s dead!’”

Pretty dark, huh?! Fans of the reality family seem to think so. One person wrote on Twitter, “A five year old ‘joking’ about death? This seems disturbing.”

North’s dad Kanye was also unimpressed with the whole thing.

Kim added: “Kanye ran upstairs and he was like, 'Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good prank.' I completely understand and I agree.”

However, she admitted she was ‘impressed’ they’d planned something together ‘as a team’ as usually they don’t get along very well.

Whatever happened to knock and run?!

