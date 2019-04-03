Justin Bieber Apologises For Pregnancy Joke Admitting He's Made His Sister Cry With Previous Pranks

Justin Bieber apologies for pregnancy prank. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

Justin Bieber has officially apologised for his April Fools pregnancy prank admitting that the life of a joker is a risky one and he took a 'roll of the dice.'

Justin Bieber has apologised for his April Fool's prank where he pretended he and wife Hailey Baldwin were expecting their first child together, along with a photo of a sonogram and photos of Hailey getting an 'examination'.

The 'Love Yourself' singer has admitted that he's a 'prankster' at heart but has made his younger sister cry with previous practical jokes and it's a 'roll of the dice.'

In a lengthy apology, the 25-year-old took responsibility for the joke, writing:

"There’s always gonna be people offended, there’s also people who don’t take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS."

"I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children. A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction."

"But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended. I truly don’t want anyone to be hurt by a prank.. it’s like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried."

"You sometimes just don’t know what will hurt someone’s feelings not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face but it’s just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend."

"Some might have laughed but some were offended .. I think With pranks u sometimes have to roll that dice."

Hilariously hash tagging 'dennis the menace' and 'prankster' along with the apology, the singer clearly wanted to let fans know he's got a mischievous side to him that is bound to get him into trouble at times.

Love Island's Malin Andersson slammed the singer for what she called a 'vile' and 'disgusting' joke that didn't take people who can't conceive or have lost children.

She lost her own child recently and took to Twitter to urge people not to make April Fools jokes that could upset people.

