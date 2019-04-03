Justin Bieber Apologises For Pregnancy Joke Admitting He's Made His Sister Cry With Previous Pranks

3 April 2019, 10:53

Justin Bieber apologies for pregnancy prank
Justin Bieber apologies for pregnancy prank. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

Justin Bieber has officially apologised for his April Fools pregnancy prank admitting that the life of a joker is a risky one and he took a 'roll of the dice.'

Justin Bieber has apologised for his April Fool's prank where he pretended he and wife Hailey Baldwin were expecting their first child together, along with a photo of a sonogram and photos of Hailey getting an 'examination'.

The 'Love Yourself' singer has admitted that he's a 'prankster' at heart but has made his younger sister cry with previous practical jokes and it's a 'roll of the dice.'

In a lengthy apology, the 25-year-old took responsibility for the joke, writing:

"There’s always gonna be people offended, there’s also people who don’t take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS."

"I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children. A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction."

"But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended. I truly don’t want anyone to be hurt by a prank.. it’s like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried."

"You sometimes just don’t know what will hurt someone’s feelings not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face but it’s just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend."

"Some might have laughed but some were offended .. I think With pranks u sometimes have to roll that dice."

View this post on Instagram

There’s always gonna be people offended, there’s also people who don’t take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS. I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children. A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction. But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended. I truly don’t want anyone to be hurt by a prank.. it’s like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried. You sometimes just don’t know what will hurt someone’s feelings not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face but it’s just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend. Some might have laughed but some were offended .. I think With pranks u sometimes have to roll that dice. #prankster #dennisthemenace #sorry #truly

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Hilariously hash tagging 'dennis the menace' and 'prankster' along with the apology, the singer clearly wanted to let fans know he's got a mischievous side to him that is bound to get him into trouble at times.

Love Island's Malin Andersson slammed the singer for what she called a 'vile' and 'disgusting' joke that didn't take people who can't conceive or have lost children.

She lost her own child recently and took to Twitter to urge people not to make April Fools jokes that could upset people.

> Download Our Brand New App For All the Latest Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Billie Eilish gets sent screenshot from teen years from Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber DM'ed Billie Eilish Screenshots Of Her Super Fan Messages Sparking Collaboration Rumours
Malin Andersson slams Justin Bieber's pregnancy prank

Malin Andersson Brands Justin Bieber 'Vile' After Pregnancy Prank With Hailey Bieber
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber had fans convinced they were expecting

Justin Bieber Urged To Apologise After Hailey Baldwin Pregnancy Prank Is Met With Huge Backlash

News

Hot On Capital

People have great ideas for RuPaul's Darg Race UK 2019

Drag Race UK: The Very British Challenges & Guest Judges Everyone Wants To See

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes has come a long way since his brace-smile selfies

Shawn Mendes’ Epic Rockstar Transformation Through The Years

Zara Larsson stated Billie Eilish would be her dream collaboration

WATCH: Zara Larsson Reveals Billie Eilish Is Her Dream Collaboration

News

Little Mix have been in LA and fans think they know why

Have Little Mix Fans Worked Out What The Band Was Secretly Working On In LA?

Little Mix

Shawn Mendes' reaction to relationship was so pure and innocent

Shawn Mendes' Reaction To Being Asked About Relationships Is Beyond Adorable

Shawn Mendes

Donte dances in Ariana Grande's new video for 'Monopoly'.

Who Is Donte Colley? Meet The 21-Year-Old Canadian Dancer & Instagram Star Who Inspired Ariana Grande’s ‘Monopoly’ Video

Ariana Grande