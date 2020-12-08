'Kim Is My Lawyer' T-Shirts Are Now A Thing As Kardashian Cashes In On Career Path

Kim Kardashian's making merchandise from her new venture into law and very famous faces are rocking the 'Kim is my lawyer' hoodie.

Kim Kardashian is cashing in on her latest career path into law by releasing a line of 'Kim is my lawyer' t-shirts and hoodies which her famous family have been sporting all over the place.

In the least surprising news ever, the famous gang have dropped merch' to celebrate KKW following in her father, Robert Kardashian's footsteps and have released it to the public so us lowly peasants can also get in on the action.

“KIM IS MY LAWYER” 😏 — Expected to sell out today! https://t.co/h999n2nHgD pic.twitter.com/lJbmiCayg8 — Scott Disick (@ScottDisick) November 19, 2020

Never one to miss a money making opportunity, Kim has allowed unofficial family member, Scott Disick, to turn the phrase into a merchandising opportunity with his clothing line, 'Talentless'.

Scott, 37, has been promoting the latest clobber on his social media channels and is selling the same shirt, North, 7, is sporting in her mum's latest snap of her kids.

My sweet babies pic.twitter.com/sYcvnlTYjC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 8, 2020

It all started when Kim's hubby, Kanye, tweeted his wife was his lawyer whilst in on a (trademark) rant about record label contracts and music ownership.

He posted a screenshot of a hoodie which had been made using the phrase, saying, 'Uh ohhh'.

Uh oh, indeed, as now, the whole family including Kim, Khloé and himself have all been seen rocking the hoodie before letting Scott make his own version of it.

The Kardashian family are always supporting each other via fashion, with the whole family rocking Yeezy wardrobes, Good American (Khloé's line) and making sure to use Kylie Jenner's cosmetics whenever possible.

However, this is the first time they've managed to monetise Kim's venture into law and criminal justice reform and they really do never cease to amaze us!

Is it wrong we kind of want one?!

