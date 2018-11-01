Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Share Sweet Photos From Baby True’s First Halloween

The couple look happier than ever! Picture: instagram

It’s been a rollercoaster few months for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

They welcomed their first child, True, together in April but the baby’s arrival came smack in the middle of a media storm as it emerged the basketball player had cheated with ‘multiple women’.

The pair have been plagued with split rumours ever since but it seems they’re actually happier than ever as Khloe has shared some adorable snaps of her fam on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian Net Worth: Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star’s Earnings Revealed

All smiles! Picture: instagram

In one shot, Tristan holds True over his head and they look the spitting image of each other!

The photos will come as a shock to fans as the pair have not been photographed together in weeks and, according to rumours, they’ve very much been on the rocks.

Happy Halloween! Picture: instagram

A source recently told PEOPLE: “Khloé very much seems over Tristan.

“Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloé is doing great.”

