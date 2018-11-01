Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Share Sweet Photos From Baby True’s First Halloween

1 November 2018, 11:25 | Updated: 1 November 2018, 12:10

The couple look happier than ever!
The couple look happier than ever! Picture: instagram

It’s been a rollercoaster few months for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

They welcomed their first child, True, together in April but the baby’s arrival came smack in the middle of a media storm as it emerged the basketball player had cheated with ‘multiple women’.

The pair have been plagued with split rumours ever since but it seems they’re actually happier than ever as Khloe has shared some adorable snaps of her fam on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian Net Worth: Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star’s Earnings Revealed

All smiles!
All smiles! Picture: instagram

In one shot, Tristan holds True over his head and they look the spitting image of each other!

The photos will come as a shock to fans as the pair have not been photographed together in weeks and, according to rumours, they’ve very much been on the rocks.

Happy Halloween!
Happy Halloween! Picture: instagram

A source recently told PEOPLE: “Khloé very much seems over Tristan.

“Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloé is doing great.”

Latest Kardashian News

The couple look happier than ever!

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Share Sweet Photos From Baby True’s First Halloween
Kylie Jenner gifted momager Kris Jenner a brand new Ferarri for her 63rd birthday

Kylie Jenner Just Surprised Kris Jenner With A Ferrari And The Whole Thing Was Extra AF
Corey Gamble is dating Kris Jenner.

Who Is Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Corey Gamble
Kanye West wants to have seven children with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West Is “Harassing” Kim Kardashian To Have SEVEN Children With Him
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's rocky relationship

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Relationship Timeline: From Cheating Scandal To Daughter True

More News

Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie looks so much like him

Louis Tomlinson's Son Freddie Looks So Much Like Him & Fans Can't Handle It
Ariana Grande posts tribute to Mac Miller on same night as tribute concert

Ariana Grande Shares Mac Miller Tribute As Stars Perform At Memorial Concert
The Kissing Booth was transformed into a horror film by Netflix

Netflix Just Turned 'The Kissing Booth' Into A Horror For Halloween
James Argent was taken to hospital after crashing his motorbike for a second time

TOWIE's James 'Arg' Argent Shares Photo From Hospital After Moped Crash

TV & Film

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is back!

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Is Back – How To Access Presale, Buy Tickets & All The Info!