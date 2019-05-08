Khloé Kardashian 'Blacklisted' From Met Gala For A Pretty Brutal Reason

8 May 2019, 11:46

Khloé Kardashian 'blacklisted' from Met Gala
Khloé Kardashian 'blacklisted' from Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images/E! KUWTK

It may have seemed like every Kardashian was at the Met Gala- but Khloé and Kourtney weren't present at the event, with reports of them being labelled 'too C-list' circulating.

Kim Kardashian was the belle of the 2019 Met Ball, but rumours are swirling that her sister, Khloé, has been blacklisted from the event for being 'too C-list' and it's the event's founder and infamous Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, that has imposed the ban.

The Secret Behind Kim Kardashian's Tiny Waist At The Met Gala Revealed

Kim Kardashian poses with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kanye West & Travis Scott
Kim Kardashian poses with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kanye West & Travis Scott. Picture: Getty Images

The exclusive event which costs a rumoured $3.5 million and tickets, if you make it onto the handpicked list, cost £30,000 (£23,000), with Anna Wintour herself closely scrutinising the guest list.

Sisters Kim, Kendall and Kylie were all at the event as well as their momager Kris Jenner, as were their other halves including Travis Scott, Kanye West and Corey Gamble.

Kim is the current cover of Vogue magazine, a dream she has long-since had, and supermodel Kendall has been shot many times for the fashion mag, as has youngest sister, Kylie.

Neither Khloé or Kourtney have ever attended the event, and both sisters posted Instagram stories, Khloé at home in LA and Kourtney chilling at a resort, as you do.

However, sources told Radar Online that: "Kourtney was invited to this one and chose to stay home with Khloe because she didn't want to leave her alone."

Kim had everyone shook at the wait-snatching look she served on the carpet and has since revealed the corset responsible in a video getting ready for the event with Vogue.

Kim Kardashian shows behind the scenes of her Met Gala 2019 look
Kim Kardashian shows behind the scenes of her Met Gala 2019 look. Picture: YouTube/Vogue

The source continued on to say that 'everyone knows it's Kim's night...she literally talks about it all year long' and said she doesn't want to share it with her sisters.

Radar Online reported the insider said: "Kim lives for the event and she would never want her Kardashian sisters there because that would take the attention away from her."

