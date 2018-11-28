Kendall Jenner Boyfriend: Who Is She Dating From Ben Simmons To Jordan Clarkson Rumours

28 November 2018, 16:45 | Updated: 28 November 2018, 16:52

Kendall Jenner is said to have dated Ben Simmons and Harry Styles
Kendall Jenner has been romantically linked to a series of famous faces. Picture: PA

Model Kendall Jenner has managed to keep her dating life very private for a Kardashian family member but fans think they’ve figured out who her boyfriend is.

Kendall Jenner has never been one to go public with a boyfriend or anyone she’s dated so it’s all one big love mystery.

However, there have been numerous rumours recently that Kylie Jenner’s big sister has been dating Ben Simmons - a 22 year old Basketball player.

So is this Kendall’s new boyfriend? Or are they just dating? Here’s everything you need to know about all the partners the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star has been linked to including Jordan Clarkson.

> Everyone Was Annoyed At Kendall Jenner After The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Ben Simmons playing basketball
Ben Simmons is said to be pursuing Kendall after dating for most of 2018. Picture: PA

Ben Simmons

If reports are to be believed, Kendall and Ben first sparked up a relationship in May 2018 before cooling things off shortly after. It’s believed things are back on for the couple, who aren’t official yet, after the Victoria’s Secret model was spotted at numerous basketball games.

A source told E! News: “Kendall and Ben have been making more of an effort in their relationship recently, and have been seeing each other regularly for the last month now. They both are very busy with their careers, but have always been in touch."

Jordan Clarkson on the basketball pitch
Jordan Clarkson has been linked to Kendall Jenner numerous times. Picture: PA

Jordan Clarkson

Kendall and Jordan managed to stay very tight-lipped on this if the rumours were true in 2017. It’s believed the pair had a very “flirty” relationship and have been pictured enjoying more than one night out together.

Harry Styles was rumoured to have dated Kendall Jenner
Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner's rumoured romance got everyone excited. Picture: PA

Harry Styles

It was an exciting time when Harry and Kendall were rumoured to be dating in 2014.

Various dinner dates and a skiing holiday had everyone convinced they were a strong romance. However, nothing more seemed to emerge from the gorgeous duo and it seems now they’re just really good friends.

Lewis Hamilton and Kendall Jenner were just friends
Lewis Hamilton insisted he was just friends with Kendall Jenner. Picture: PA

Lewis Hamilton

Remember when Kendall and Lewis were linked? It seems unlikely they were ever an official item but a holiday, a Formula One appearance and some New York nights out had Kendall fans thinking otherwise.

