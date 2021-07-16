AJ Bunker Defended By Love Island Fans Over Cruel Age Comments

Love Island fans are telling others to 'think before they tweet' about AJ Bunker. Picture: ITV2/Twitter

Love Island’s new bombshell Andrea Jane ‘AJ’ Bunker has been defended by viewers after trolls made unkind comments about her age online.

AJ Bunker is one of the newbies to enter Love Island along with new guy Danny Bibby and blonde bombshells Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court.

Her arrival into the villa on Wednesday night saw heads being turned as the hair technician got ready to shake things up.

Although AJ was met with a lot of interest from the lads and comments about how stunning she is by fellow Islanders, she has also faced a number of unkind messages online after some people trolled her about her age.

The 28-year-old Islander - real name Andrea Jane - became a point of discussion on Twitter following her entrance to the villa, with some claiming she’s a lot older than she looks.

AJ Bunker has been defended by Love Island fans. Picture: ITV2

However, it wasn’t long before fans of the show hit back at the comments and rushed to her defence over the cruel tweets.

One penned: “AJ is pretty af yall preach mental health but then bash someone for their looks. she’s stunning. #loveisland [sic].”

“The s**t about AJ’s age on here is f***ing gross. Cop yourselves on. #LoveIsland [sic],” shared another.

“People are already judging AJ because of her looks and age?? Wtf. She hasn't even said or done anything and you're all bullying her. Love Island can be so toxic at times. #LoveIsland,” wrote a third.

Love Island fans were quick to jump to AJ Bunker's defence. Picture: ITV2

Another tweet read: “The amount of age comments about AJ is actually disgusting. Think before you tweet #loveisland.”

Meanwhile, AJ is getting to know a few of the boys in the villa including Teddy Soares, Hugo Hammond and Aaron Francis, so fans are eager to see who she’ll couple up with!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

