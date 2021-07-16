AJ Bunker Defended By Love Island Fans Over Cruel Age Comments

16 July 2021, 13:12

Love Island fans are telling others to 'think before they tweet' about AJ Bunker
Love Island fans are telling others to 'think before they tweet' about AJ Bunker. Picture: ITV2/Twitter
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s new bombshell Andrea Jane ‘AJ’ Bunker has been defended by viewers after trolls made unkind comments about her age online.

AJ Bunker is one of the newbies to enter Love Island along with new guy Danny Bibby and blonde bombshells Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court.

Her arrival into the villa on Wednesday night saw heads being turned as the hair technician got ready to shake things up.

Although AJ was met with a lot of interest from the lads and comments about how stunning she is by fellow Islanders, she has also faced a number of unkind messages online after some people trolled her about her age.

Inside Love Island Star Lucinda Strafford's Lavish Brighton Home

The 28-year-old Islander - real name Andrea Jane - became a point of discussion on Twitter following her entrance to the villa, with some claiming she’s a lot older than she looks.

AJ Bunker has been defended by Love Island fans
AJ Bunker has been defended by Love Island fans. Picture: ITV2

However, it wasn’t long before fans of the show hit back at the comments and rushed to her defence over the cruel tweets.

One penned: “AJ is pretty af yall preach mental health but then bash someone for their looks. she’s stunning. #loveisland [sic].”

“The s**t about AJ’s age on here is f***ing gross. Cop yourselves on. #LoveIsland [sic],” shared another.

“People are already judging AJ because of her looks and age?? Wtf. She hasn't even said or done anything and you're all bullying her. Love Island can be so toxic at times. #LoveIsland,” wrote a third.

Love Island fans were quick to jump to AJ Bunker's defence
Love Island fans were quick to jump to AJ Bunker's defence. Picture: ITV2
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Global

Another tweet read: “The amount of age comments about AJ is actually disgusting. Think before you tweet #loveisland.”

Meanwhile, AJ is getting to know a few of the boys in the villa including Teddy Soares, Hugo Hammond and Aaron Francis, so fans are eager to see who she’ll couple up with!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who is Love Island 2021 bombshell, Danny Bibby?

Get To Know Danny Bibby – Age, Job, Instagram & More On The Love Island 2021 Contestant

All the dumped Love Island contestants

Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2021? All The Dumped Contestants

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes have the best friendship

Shawn Mendes & Niall Horan Friendship Timeline From Duetting To Being Supportive AF

Features

Everything we know about Billie Eilish's second album

Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever' Album: Release Date, Track List And All The News

Billie Eilish

Anna Todd gave a first-look at songs potentially featured in 'After We Fell'.

After We Fell Soundtrack: First Glimpse Of The Songs Featured In Upcoming Film

This Taylor Swift looks more like Taylor than Taylor does

This TikTok Star Looks More Like Taylor Swift Than Taylor Swift Does

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2