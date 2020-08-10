Aileen Gisselle: Instagram & Age Of Rob Kardashian’s New Girlfriend Revealed

Aileen Gisselle's Instagram and age revealed as it emerges she's Rob Kardashian's new girlfriend. Picture: instagram

Aileen Gisselle was recently photographed on a date with Rob Kardashian. But what's the KUWTK star's girlfriend's Instagram and what age is she?

Aileen Giselle is reportedly the new girlfriend of Rob Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian's brother, who recently shocked fans with a shirtless selfie, has been single since splitting from his ex-fiancé Blac Chyna - who he shares his daughter, Dream, with - and is barely seen out in public.

Rob Kardashian’s 2020 Transformation Wows Fans As He Makes Rare Appearance

Aileen Gisselle is reportedly Rob Kardashian's' new girlfriend. But what's her Instagram and age? Picture: instagram

However, it now looks like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has found love again and is happier than ever.

But who is Aileen Gisselle? What’s her Instagram and age? Let’s take a look…

Who is Aileen Gisselle?

Aileen, who goes by the name Gisselle, is an Instagram model.

What is Aileen Gisselle’s Instagram handle?

Her Instagram handle is @lordgiselle and she currently has over 25k followers on the platform.

How old is Aileen Gisselle? What’s her age?

Aileen Gisselle is 29 years old.

Who else has Aileen Gisselle dated?

The Instagram model has been linked to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the past.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!