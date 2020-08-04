Rob Kardashian Posts Rare Shirtless Selfie

4 August 2020, 16:21

Rob Kardashian usually does his best to stay out of the spotlight.
Rob Kardashian tends to avoid the spotlight and rarely posts on social media.

Rob Kardashian has shocked fans by posting a shirtless selfie on Instagram.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is rarely seen in public, has reportedly been focusing on improving his overall well-being in recent months.

Who Has Rob Kardashian Dated? His Exes & Short-Lived Flings Revealed

Rob Kardashian rarely posts on social media. Picture: instagram

In the past, Rob, who shares a daughter named Dream with Blac Chyna, has publicly struggled with body image issues. So much so, that he ended up missing Kim Kardashian's wedding to Kanye West in 2014.

He captioned the post: "I didn't see the light until I was already a man, by then it was nothing to me but blinding.”

Fans to the reality star rushed to the comments section to tell him how ‘handsome’ he’s looking and expressed how nice it is to see him looking ‘happy’.

“Rob, welcome back. I’m glad you are looking happy,” wrote one.

Another added: “So good to see your beautiful face!”

A source recently told People that the brother of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie ‘wants people to know that he is doing well’ and working out and eating ‘better’.

They said: ”Rob is doing well. He takes care of himself, works out and eats better," the source said about Rob, who has struggled with depressionweight gain and type 2 diabetes in recent years.

"For a long time, he was unhappy and embarrassed about the way he looked.

“He knows he looks better. He is comfortable enough to be photographed.

”He wants people to know that he is doing well."

