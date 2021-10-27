How Many After Movies Are There? The Lowdown On The Future Of The Film Series

27 October 2021, 16:53 | Updated: 27 October 2021, 16:55

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Hardin Scott and Tessa Young’s relationship is set to develop even further throughout the rest of the After movie series - here’s the lowdown on the upcoming films.

Just days after the release of After We Fell in the UK, it seems fans are already eager to see where the world will take Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) next.

The first After film dropped in 2019, with the second, After We Collided, coming out just last year.

Fans of the After movies will already know that the film franchise is based on books by the same name by Anna Todd, which became a global hit.

How Old Are Hardin And Tessa In After We Fell?

But just how many After films will there be altogether?

Here’s the lowdown on the upcoming movies and what we know about them so far…

The first After movie dropped in 2019
The first After movie dropped in 2019. Picture: Voltage Pictures
After We Fell is the third instalment to the movie series
After We Fell is the third instalment to the movie series. Picture: Voltage Pictures

How many After movies will there be?

Castille Landon - who is the director of After We Fell and the next instalment, After Ever Happy - confirmed earlier this year that fans can expect not one, but two more films in the After-verse!

In case you’ve lost count, that means there will be a total of six flicks altogether to delve into the romance of Hardin and Tessa.

There are five books altogether: After, After We Collided, After We Fell, After Ever Happy and Before.

*Warning - spoilers ahead!*

The After prequel, Before, will be based on Hardin's life before Tessa
The After prequel, Before, will be based on Hardin's life before Tessa. Picture: Voltage Pictures
Hero and Josephine won't reprise their roles as Hardin and Tessa in After 5 & 6
Hero and Josephine won't reprise their roles as Hardin and Tessa in After 5 & 6. Picture: Alamy
Another 3 movies will drop in the After series
Another 3 movies will drop in the After series. Picture: Voltage Pictures

After We Fell and After Ever Happy were both filmed back-to-back last year, meaning the production for the fourth instalment has wrapped already, and we can hopefully expect it to drop at some point next year.

Meanwhile, the following two movies will see a different storyline to what we’ve been used to so far, and won’t see Hero and Josephine reprising their roles as Hardin and Tessa.

This is because one of the confirmed flicks will be loosely based on Anna Todd’s Before novel, which is the perspective of Hardin when he was younger, before he met Tessa, meaning a younger version of him will be cast.

The sixth movie expected to drop will be next-generational and will follow Hardin and Tessa’s children, Emery and Auden, as well as their cousin Addy.

