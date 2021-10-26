How Old Are Hardin And Tessa In After We Fell?

The ages of Hardin Scott and Tessa Young’s characters in After We Fell revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After We Fell dropped in the UK just a few days ago and fans have already been obsessing over the newest instalment to the movie series.

The film, which follows on from After and After We Collided, sees the development in the turbulent love story that is Hessa as we find out what happens between Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) in their long-distance relationship.

There’s also a *hugeeee* plot twist at the end which still has fans shook!

After We Fell’s Shock Ending Explained & What's Next For Hardin

As fans get more involved in Hessa’s romance, people have been wondering just how old Hardin and Tessa are meant to be in AWF.

Here’s what you need to know about the characters’ ages…

*Warning - spoilers ahead!*

After We Fell dropped in the UK in October. Picture: Voltage Pictures

How old are Tessa and Hardin in After We Fell? Picture: Voltage Pictures

How old are Hardin and Tessa in After We Fell?

In the first movie, After, Tessa is 18 years old as she starts her first year of college as a freshman, while Hardin is a year older than her.

After We Collided sees the couple through the same school year, however, we do see Tessa celebrate her birthday in the film.

The plot of After We Fell picks up not that long after the ending of After We Collided, so we can assume Tessa is around 19/20.

Tessa starts university in the first After movie. Picture: Voltage Pictures

Hardin Scott is months away from graduating in After We Fell. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Hardin would be around 20 approaching 21 years old as he’s only a few months away from graduating from university.

Unlike their character ages, co-stars Hero and Josephine are a few years older than the roles they portray - Hero is 23 years old, while Josephine is 24 at the time of writing.

After We Fell wrapped production at the end of 2020, so the pair were just a couple of years older than their playing ages when they portrayed their roles in the third movie.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital