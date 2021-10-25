After We Fell’s Shock Ending Explained & What's Next For Hardin

After We Fell saw a twist cliffhanger ending for Hardin Scott - here's what you need to know about what went down...

The third instalment to the After movie franchise, After We Fell, dropped just a few days ago in the UK.

For those who haven’t read the book series that the films are based on, After 3 had a very shocking cliffhanger ending for Hardin Scott’s character.

But what exactly happened in After We Fell and how did it end?

Here’s the lowdown…

*Warning - huge spoilers ahead*

What happens in After We Fell? Picture: Voltage Pictures

After We Fell dropped in October in the UK. Picture: Voltage Pictures

What happened in After We Fell? The ending explained

AWF sees the return of Tessa Young’s alcoholic dad as he comes back into her life and is staying with her and Hardin before she moves to Seattle for her new job.

While in Seattle, Tessa moves in with her boss Christian Vance and his wife Kimberly, who find out they’re expecting a baby together.

For those who don’t remember from the first two movies, Vance is also a close friend of Hardin’s mum and dad, who all knew each other in their younger years.

Hardin decides he’s going to join his girlfriend and move to Seattle to be with Tessa after he graduates but beforehand, takes her to London for the first time for his mum’s wedding.

Hardin Scott finds out who his real father is in After We Fell. Picture: Voltage Pictures

Fans can find out what's next for Hardin and Tessa in After 4. Picture: Voltage Pictures

The shock twist begins when Hardin walks in on his mother getting it on with Vance - however, the wedding still goes ahead with Kimberly, Hardin and Tessa still in attendance.

The plot twist then thickens when Hardin is encouraged to go for a drink with Vance to clear the air when he discovers that his mother and her secret lover have had a private relationship going on for a while - so much so, that he discovers Vance is actually his real father!

The last scene sees Tessa and Hardin reunite in an emotional embrace in the streets of London before we’re faced with a ‘to be continued…’ on the screen.

But will Hardin still move to Seattle? And will Tessa stay working for Vance?

Thankfully for fans, the story will continue with the next instalment, After Ever Happy.

