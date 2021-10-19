What Time Is After We Fell Coming Out In The UK?

19 October 2021, 15:34

After We Fell is set to drop in the UK very soon - here’s what time it’s out.

After We Fell is finally coming to our screens this week after what feels like forever!

The third instalment to the After movie franchise has been highly anticipated since After We Collided dropped last year.

So, it’s safe to say fans are ready to see the relationship unfold between Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa Young (Josephine Langford).

After We Fell will be released in the UK on October 22 and we’ve got you covered on what time exactly you can watch the next chapter in Hessa’s story…

What time is After We Fell coming out in the UK?

After We Fell is set to drop on Friday, October 22 on Amazon Prime in the UK.

Similar to the release of After We Collided, the third movie will go straight to the streaming service and skip UK cinemas.

The exact time of release hasn’t been specified, so we can assume that it will follow in the footsteps of other Amazon Prime releases and drop at 12 a.m. on Friday morning.

Since a midnight release is likely, we’re sure fans will be ready for a late-night movie evening, ready to watch the new flick!

You can rewatch the first After film on Netflix, while the second - After We Collided - is still available on Amazon Prime.

