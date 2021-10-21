After We Fell's Hero Fiennes Tiffin Recalls The Moment He Met Harry Styles

After We Fell star Hero Fiennes Tiffin explained that Harry Styles gave him a ‘knowing look’ when they met for the first time.

Fans of the After movie franchise will know that the books by Anna Todd were based on One Direction fan fiction, with Hero Fiennes Tiffin’s character Hardin Scott being loosely based on Harry Styles.

The 23-year-old actor has now recalled the very first time he ran into the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star, following the release of the first After film in 2019.

What Time Is After We Fell Coming Out In The UK?

Hero explained that the pair first crossed paths at the 2019 Met Gala, where Harry was a co-chair.

He told this publication that although they didn’t get a chance to speak, he believes that Harry gave him a ‘knowing look’.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars as Hardin Scott in the After films
Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars as Hardin Scott in the After films. Picture: After Movie/Twitter
Harry Styles was the inspiration behind Hardin Scott's character
Harry Styles was the inspiration behind Hardin Scott's character. Picture: Alamy

Hero said: “I shook his hand, and there was a kind of thing.

“We didn’t have the opportunity to talk because it was at the entrance, and it was quite full, but I feel like there was a little thing in the eyes of, like, we both knew.

“There was a knowing look. I haven’t spoken to him in detail about it. I hope that happens sometime.”

After We Fell drops in the UK in October
After We Fell drops in the UK in October. Picture: After Movie/Twitter
Hero Fiennes Tiffin recalled the moment he met Harry Styles
Hero Fiennes Tiffin recalled the moment he met Harry Styles. Picture: Alamy

Opening up about the origins of his character in the movie franchise, Hero went on to say: “Harry Styles and One Direction are the inspiration, but Anna has written this crazy, amazing world of life that no longer needs them as inspiration because the characters are so well-rounded.”

“I didn’t need to draw any external inspiration from him by the time we got through the books to the script to Hardin’s character,” he added.

The third instalment to the teen flick is set for UK release on October 22, where Hero will reprise his role as Hardin as he stars alongside Josephine Langford as Tessa Young.

