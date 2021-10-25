Where To Watch After We Fell Online & Is It On Netflix?

By Capital FM

The third instalment in the After series, After We Fell, is finally out – here’s where to watch it.

After We Fell continues Hardin and Tessa (Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford’s) turbulent love story from After We Collided.

Production was delayed last year, but the final two films in the After franchise were filmed back to back, meaning fans shouldn’t have too long to wait for the final instalment, After Ever Happy.

But before we get excited for how Hardin and Tessa’s love story will wrap up, fans are seeing where their relationship is at in After We Fell.

Tessa and Hardin's love story continues in After We Fell. Picture: Amazon Prime

After We Fell is available to stream on Amazon. Picture: Amazon Prime

The couple face more tests to their romance than ever before after Tessa re-locates to Seattle for a new job, leaving Hardin pining for his soulmate from Washington where he’s studying.

Here’s how to watch After We Fell and whether or not it’s on Netflix…

Where to watch After We Fell

A lot of fans wondered whether After We Fell would be added to Netflix, but you won’t find the new movie there because After We Fell is only available to watch on Amazon Prime, free for those with a subscription.

The second instalment, After We Collided, is also on Amazon Prime after it originally came out in cinemas at the end of 2020.

The After franchise has one more movie in the schedule. Picture: Amazon Prime

However, the first After film is on Netflix instead.

After We Fell sees Tessa gearing up to move to Seattle for a new publishing job, much to Hardin’s dismay.

The long distance relationship proves to be a challenge for the besotted youngsters, but the film goes beyond the couple’s turbulent romance for once with a scandal that ends on a cliffhanger.

