Who Is You’s Dylan Arnold In The After Movies?

By Capital FM

Dylan Arnold from Netflix’s You also has a role in the After film franchise…

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dylan Arnold got introduced to Netflix’s You audience as Theo Engler and is quite the Madre Linda heartthrob.

*Warning - spoilers ahead for You & After*

If you’ve been binge-watching the third season of the thriller series you’ll know that Theo, AKA the neighbour’s son, has a huge crush on Love Quinn and even ends up having an affair with her.

Does Dylan Arnold Have A Girlfriend?

However, a lot of fans are already familiar with Dylan Arnold and may recognise him from the famous After movie franchise.

Here’s the lowdown on Dylan’s character in the After movies…

Who does Dylan Arnold play in the After movies? Picture: Alamy

Dylan Arnold appears in After and After We Collided. Picture: Netflix

Who does Dylan Arnold play in After?

Dylan’s first appearance in After is very early on as he plays Tessa Young’s (Josephine Langford) sweet and very timid high school boyfriend Noah Porter.

As fans of the After movies will know, Tessa ends up breaking Noah’s heart as she goes on to pursue her romance with Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), whose relationship becomes the centre-stage plot for the rest of the movies.

Dylan Arnold plays Theo Engler in You season 3. Picture: Netflix

Dylan Arnold plays Tessa's high school boyfriend Noah in After. Picture: Alamy

Dylan then makes an appearance in After We Collided when Tessa returns home from Seattle to visit her mother and runs into her ex.

It is not yet known if Dylan will reprise his role as Noah in the third instalment, After We Fell, which is set for UK release on October 22.

However, he is not credited in the upcoming movie on IMDb, so we can assume the plot won’t centre around Tessa’s younger life at home and will focus on the latest development in her romance with Hardin.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital