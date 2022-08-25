After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

25 August 2022, 16:34 | Updated: 25 August 2022, 16:36

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about
All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about.
After Everything is officially coming - here’s what you need to know about the fifth movie instalment to the film series including the release date, trailers, cast and more.

After Everything has been confirmed as the fifth movie instalment to the After film series and we couldn’t be more excited!

Days before the release of After Ever Happy, the actor who plays Hardin Scott - Hero Fiennes Tiffin - shared the announcement, revealing that filming has just wrapped on the flick.

Die-hard fans of the Afterverse will know these follow on from After, After We Collided and After We Fell - and fans are already wanting to know more about the upcoming instalment.

Keep scrolling to find out everything we know so far about After Everything including the cast, release date, plot and more…

When is the After Everything release date?

Since the movie has just been announced, there’s no official release date as of yet for After Everything.

However, the past four movies have stuck to the same schedule of a September/October release date, so we can assume the next one will follow suit next year.

Is there a trailer for After Everything yet?

Following the recent announcement, there’s yet to be a trailer, but keep your eyes peeled on this page as we’ll update it when a teaser drops!

What happens in After Everything?

Not much is known about the plot of After Everything just yet since fans were expecting the fifth movie instalment in the Afterverse to be about the prequel book Before, which focused on Hardin’s life before he met Tessa.

However, we can expect After Everything to be a continuation of what happens at the end of After Ever Happy.

Who’s in the After Everything cast - Will Hero and Josephine be returning?

Much to fans’ surprise, it looks like Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford will be reprising their roles as Hardin Scott and Tessa Young in After Everything after the movie’s official Instagram account tagged them both in the announcement!

Fans were also quick to point out that Hero said in the announcement video: “We have just wrapped filming on the fifth After movie.”

Also, the caption excitedly added: “Hessa’s story isn’t over.”

