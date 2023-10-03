Is Tessa In 'After Everything'? Why Josephine Langford Doesn't Feature As Much

3 October 2023, 17:40

Watch the trailer for After Everything

Capital FM

By Capital FM

'After' fans are wondering whether Tessa, played by Josephine Langford, is even in the fifth film, 'After Everything'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After Everything is the final film in the After franchise, wrapping up Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin’s (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) love story for good after five successful films based on the popular Wattpad books.

The final movie follows Hardin as he struggles with writers’ block following the release of his first book. He heads to Lisbon, Portugal, to reunite with former flame Natalie and to do some much-needed self reflection.

After the film landed on Prime Video, UK fans and the rest of the world are finally able to see how the movie ends, but fans are sad to see Tessa doesn’t make an appearance until the final scene.

Some fans were even left wondering whether it’s the same actress playing Tessa in After Everything.

Josephine Langford, who plays, Tessa features less in After Everything than the previous films
Josephine Langford, who plays, Tessa features less in After Everything than the previous films. Picture: Alamy

Is Tessa in After Everything?

Tessa is in After Everything, despite fans’ concerns, it’s just that she’s not in it for as long as fans were hoping.

While most of the film centres around Hardin and his own personal demons, Tessa appears at the end for the last 16 minutes – something fans are not happy about.

After watching it, one fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to state: “Out of curiosity i went and looked…after everything is 01:27 long (not including the credits) and josephine/tessa first appears at 01:11…the lead actress and main character is in the movie for 16 minutes [sic].”

Another agreed: “Sad thing. The movie was very enjoyable all it was missing was more Josephine time.”

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford in 'After Everything'
Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford in 'After Everything'. Picture: Alamy

Is Tessa the same actor in After Everything?

Tessa is still played by Josephine Langford, you’ll be pleased to know! Josephine took on the role when she was just 21, portraying 18-year-old Tessa.

She reprised the role for every film, from the first in the franchise, After, to the fifth and final movie, After Everything.

Why is Tessa not in After Everything?

To clarify, Tessa is in After Everything but the film is from Hardin’s perspective, which explains why Tessa isn’t in it as much as the previous four films.

Without dropping any spoilers, she makes an appearance at the very end of the movie after Hardin spends the entire film reflecting on his personal growth. He travels to Portugal in an attempt to make former classmate Natalie forgive him for what he did to her. Only then, can he rekindle his relationship with Tessa.

It’s likely Director Castille Landon was inspired by the prequel book by Anna Todd called Before when making After Everything. In Before, the story centres around Hardin’s life before Tessa, which we get a glimpse of in the final film.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building

'Only Murders In The Building' Has Been Renewed For Series 4

Beyoncé's releasing a Renaissance concert movie

Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour Film: Trailer, Tickets And UK Release Date

Brand and Shona from Married At First Sight UK 2023

MAFS UK 2023: Are Shona And Brad Still Together?

Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin in 'After Everything'

When Does 'After Everything' Come Out On Prime Video?

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

Dua Lipa stars in new film Argylle

Watch Dua Lipa Play A Spy In Her Second Film Of The Year

Brad and Shona from MAFS UK

MAFS UK Is Brad Skelly’s Third Reality TV Show

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are still feuding in season four

Kardashians: When And What Time Is The New Episode Premiering On Disney Plus?

The Kardashians is back for series four

The Kardashians Series 4 Release Date, Episodes & All The Info

Peggy from MAFS UK

MAFS UK Viewers Recognise Peggy From Take Me Out

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch