When Does 'After Everything' Come Out On Prime Video?

2 October 2023, 14:48

Watch the trailer for After Everything

Capital FM

By Capital FM

After Everything is finally coming out in the UK – here’s what time it’s coming to Prime Video.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After Everything is the fifth movie in the After series and is the final chapter for Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa’s (Josephine Langford) love story.

The movie was released in cinemas in the US in September, but UK fans will finally be able to watch After Everything when it comes out on Prime Video.

UK viewers had to wait a little longer for the release date, so naturally we’re all keen to find out what time After Everything will come out.

Here’s what you need to know about After Everything dropping on Prime Video.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford in 'After Everything'
Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford in 'After Everything'. Picture: Alamy

What time does After Everything come out on Prime Video?

After Everything is expected to be released on Prime Video at 1am in the UK, so Hardin and Tessa fans can stay up late on Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday morning to finally watch the highly-anticipated movie!

For those on the West Coast of the US, it will come out at 5pm the evening before and for those on the East Coast it will come out at 8pm the evening before (so, Monday 2nd October).

Its UK release date comes three weeks after US fans were able to watch it in cinemas on the 13th and 14h of September. We’re so glad it’s finally here!

The 'After' movies wrap with 'After Everything'
The 'After' movies wrap with 'After Everything'. Picture: Alamy

Where can I watch After Everything in the UK?

After Everything comes out on Prime Video worldwide on Tuesday 3rd October. We may have had to wait longer than US fans, but now we can rewatch as many times as we want!

It will also be available to watch on Apple TV+, where viewers will have to purchase or rent the movie.

It’s the final instalment in the After franchise, so get your tissues at the ready.

Is After Everything going to be in UK cinemas?

After Everything won’t be in UK cinemas. Instead, it’s coming straight to streaming service Prime Video and will be available to watch from 3rd October.

Its cinema release last month was only available in the US and select countries.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Beyoncé's releasing a Renaissance concert movie

Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour Film: Trailer, Tickets And UK Release Date

Brand and Shona from Married At First Sight UK 2023

MAFS UK 2023: Are Shona And Brad Still Together?

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

Dua Lipa stars in new film Argylle

Watch Dua Lipa Play A Spy In Her Second Film Of The Year

Brad and Shona from MAFS UK

MAFS UK Is Brad Skelly’s Third Reality TV Show

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are still feuding in season four

Kardashians: When And What Time Is The New Episode Premiering On Disney Plus?

The Kardashians is back for series four

The Kardashians Series 4 Release Date, Episodes & All The Info

Peggy from MAFS UK

MAFS UK Viewers Recognise Peggy From Take Me Out

Terence and Porscha from MAFS UK 2023

MAFS UK 2023: Are Porscha And Terence Still Together?

Married At First Sight UK is welcoming a new line-up of wedding hopefuls for 2023

Married At First Sight UK Cast: Meet The Full Line Up of 2023

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch