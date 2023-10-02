When Does 'After Everything' Come Out On Prime Video?

Watch the trailer for After Everything

After Everything is finally coming out in the UK – here’s what time it’s coming to Prime Video.

After Everything is the fifth movie in the After series and is the final chapter for Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa’s (Josephine Langford) love story.

The movie was released in cinemas in the US in September, but UK fans will finally be able to watch After Everything when it comes out on Prime Video.

UK viewers had to wait a little longer for the release date, so naturally we’re all keen to find out what time After Everything will come out.

Here’s what you need to know about After Everything dropping on Prime Video.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford in 'After Everything'. Picture: Alamy

What time does After Everything come out on Prime Video?

After Everything is expected to be released on Prime Video at 1am in the UK, so Hardin and Tessa fans can stay up late on Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday morning to finally watch the highly-anticipated movie!

For those on the West Coast of the US, it will come out at 5pm the evening before and for those on the East Coast it will come out at 8pm the evening before (so, Monday 2nd October).

Its UK release date comes three weeks after US fans were able to watch it in cinemas on the 13th and 14h of September. We’re so glad it’s finally here!

The 'After' movies wrap with 'After Everything'. Picture: Alamy

Where can I watch After Everything in the UK?

After Everything comes out on Prime Video worldwide on Tuesday 3rd October. We may have had to wait longer than US fans, but now we can rewatch as many times as we want!

It will also be available to watch on Apple TV+, where viewers will have to purchase or rent the movie.

It’s the final instalment in the After franchise, so get your tissues at the ready.

Is After Everything going to be in UK cinemas?

After Everything won’t be in UK cinemas. Instead, it’s coming straight to streaming service Prime Video and will be available to watch from 3rd October.

Its cinema release last month was only available in the US and select countries.

