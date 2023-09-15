Every Song On The ‘After Everything’ Soundtrack

By Kathryn Knight

If After Everything has you in your feels, the teary soundtrack will only make your weep more.

The After Everything soundtrack is an original score by film composer George Kallis, who worked on After We Fell and After Ever Happy too.

It’s not the only Hero Fiennes Tiffin film George has composed either; he created the music for First Love, which came out in 2022. It seems these two talents are a match made in heartbreak heaven.

The score through After Everything is a melodic journey which provides the romantic backdrop to Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin’s (Hero) strained relationship, as Hardin jets to Portugal to reunite with an old flame to find forgiveness within himself.

Here are all the song names on the complete soundtrack to After Everything.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford in 'After Everything'. Picture: Alamy

After Everything complete soundtrack

After Everything

Love Is Patient

It Was Our Story

Flashback at the Club

Visiting Natalie

I Really Like You

We’re Over

I’m Trying

You Taped It

Portuguese Coast

Cliff Diving

Remembering Tessa

Christian’s Advice

That Is Success

Sailing

Without Your Consent

I Love You Son

A Lot of Bravery

Beautiful Memories

Natalie’s House

Go and Talk to Her

Nora and Landon’s Wedding

Hardin’s Best Man Speech

The Proposal

After Everything Remix – George Kallis & NicoTheOwl

Hero Fiennes Tiffin's character Hardin faces more emotional turmoil in After 5. Picture: Alamy / Voltage Pictures

The score’s an original composition by George Kallis, who spoke to Movie Web about making the music for the fifth After film.

He said the music for the latest movie needed vulnerability, especially for scenes which reminded him of moments in the last film.

Kallis told the publication: “With After Everything, we're really diving into Hardin's world, as he tries to find himself as a writer, deal with his past, juxtaposed against his heart yearning for Tessa. It is unfiltered and full of emotional turmoil. This vulnerably reminded me of a pivotal scene from the past, the heart-wrenching moment from After We Fell where Hardin fell into Tessa's arms for support, and which captured similar feelings.”

The song for that scene was ‘It’s Not Ok’ so Kallis kept in mind for when Hardin was in a similar state. He added: “So for After Everything, it was evident that I had to weave that motif into one of the main themes. It's a musical nod to Hardin's emotional rollercoaster, and the theme can be heard on the tracks 'It Was Our Story' and 'Beautiful Memories.'

'After Everything' is the fifth film in the franchise. Picture: Alamy

Hardin’s love for Tessa remains a driving force as he strives for creativity in trying to finish his next manuscript all while trying to accept himself for who he really is.

Kallis explained he wanted ‘Hardin’s ‘tangled web of emotions turned into music’, describing the soundtrack on his scenes as: “An unsettled atmospheric soundscape that almost touches the realms of horror.”

Fans get to see what the future holds for Hardin and Tessa’s love story in the latest After film after it was released on 13th and 14th September. For the rest of the world we’ll have to wait until it comes out on Prime Video on 3rd October.

