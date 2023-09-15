Every Song On The ‘After Everything’ Soundtrack

15 September 2023, 12:51

By Kathryn Knight

If After Everything has you in your feels, the teary soundtrack will only make your weep more.

The After Everything soundtrack is an original score by film composer George Kallis, who worked on After We Fell and After Ever Happy too.

It’s not the only Hero Fiennes Tiffin film George has composed either; he created the music for First Love, which came out in 2022. It seems these two talents are a match made in heartbreak heaven.

The score through After Everything is a melodic journey which provides the romantic backdrop to Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin’s (Hero) strained relationship, as Hardin jets to Portugal to reunite with an old flame to find forgiveness within himself.

Here are all the song names on the complete soundtrack to After Everything.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford in 'After Everything'
After Everything complete soundtrack

  • After Everything
  • Love Is Patient
  • It Was Our Story
  • Flashback at the Club
  • Visiting Natalie
  • I Really Like You
  • We’re Over
  • I’m Trying
  • You Taped It
  • Portuguese Coast
  • Cliff Diving
  • Remembering Tessa
  • Christian’s Advice
  • That Is Success
  • Sailing
  • Without Your Consent
  • I Love You Son
  • A Lot of Bravery
  • Beautiful Memories
  • Natalie’s House
  • Go and Talk to Her
  • Nora and Landon’s Wedding
  • Hardin’s Best Man Speech
  • The Proposal
  • After Everything Remix – George Kallis & NicoTheOwl
Hero Fiennes Tiffin's character Hardin faces more emotional turmoil in After 5
The score’s an original composition by George Kallis, who spoke to Movie Web about making the music for the fifth After film.

He said the music for the latest movie needed vulnerability, especially for scenes which reminded him of moments in the last film.

Kallis told the publication: “With After Everything, we're really diving into Hardin's world, as he tries to find himself as a writer, deal with his past, juxtaposed against his heart yearning for Tessa. It is unfiltered and full of emotional turmoil. This vulnerably reminded me of a pivotal scene from the past, the heart-wrenching moment from After We Fell where Hardin fell into Tessa's arms for support, and which captured similar feelings.”

The song for that scene was ‘It’s Not Ok’ so Kallis kept in mind for when Hardin was in a similar state. He added: “So for After Everything, it was evident that I had to weave that motif into one of the main themes. It's a musical nod to Hardin's emotional rollercoaster, and the theme can be heard on the tracks 'It Was Our Story' and 'Beautiful Memories.'

'After Everything' is the fifth film in the franchise
Hardin’s love for Tessa remains a driving force as he strives for creativity in trying to finish his next manuscript all while trying to accept himself for who he really is.

Kallis explained he wanted ‘Hardin’s ‘tangled web of emotions turned into music’, describing the soundtrack on his scenes as: “An unsettled atmospheric soundscape that almost touches the realms of horror.”

Fans get to see what the future holds for Hardin and Tessa’s love story in the latest After film after it was released on 13th and 14th September. For the rest of the world we’ll have to wait until it comes out on Prime Video on 3rd October.

