Will The ‘After’ Prequel ‘Before’ Be A Film Too?

Watch the latest teaser for After Everything

By Kathryn Knight

There’s a fifth ‘After’ book in the series by Anna Todd called 'Before' – but will it be the next movie in the franchise?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After Everything is the fifth film in the After franchise to hit cinemas – or Prime Video for those in the UK, and even though it marks the end of an era for fans of Tessa and Hardin (played by Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin), there may just be something else for fans to look forward to.

Turns out, there’s a prequel book, a story which follows Hardin in the years before he met the love of his life, exploring more of his personal trauma and past relationships. The book is called Before.

It may be the last book Anna Todd wrote in the series, released just a couple of years after the first one broke out of Wattpad, but it explores more of Hardin’s history. It also reveals what happens after After.

After Everything may not have been one of Anna Todd’s books, being written as a screenplay by director Camille Landon instead, but it might just be the final After movie with the characters as we know them. That is of course unless Before is being made into a film too.

Here’s all the info so far about a potential Before movie, which would be the sixth film in the Afterverse.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford in 'After Everything'. Picture: Alamy

Will there be another After movie called Before?

It looks like, yes, there is a sixth After film in the works, based on Anna Todd’s prequel book Before. Director Castille Landon confirmed to Teen Vogue back in April 2021 that the After universe keeps expanding and that a new generation film is also in the works – potentially looking way into Tessa and Hardin’s futures and focusing on their kids instead.

She said: “The After universe just keeps expanding. The fandom, and how excited they are and their input, it really does inspire us all as creators every single day.”

Landon will write and direct both new films.

'Before' would take place before Hardin met Tessa. Picture: Alamy

What is the After prequel Before about?

The prequel film will be loosely based around the book Before, which is written from Hardin’s perspective before he met Tessa. For the screen adaption, Castille said it will be a ‘larger conversation’ tied to what happens in the book, but with an expanded plot.

She added: “He’s gone through a lot of trauma in his family life and in his relationships, and [we’ll] see more of that messiness before he meets Tessa, and how that experience changes him.”

Since it features Hardin at a younger age, Hero won’t reprise the role.

There's a next-generational 'After' film in the works too. Picture: Alamy

Is there a release date for After prequel Before?

Details about the prequel film have been kept under wraps. Given After Everything has only just been released, we’re keeping everything crossed that we don’t have to wait too late for news on the next film.

Who knows, the next film could even be the next-generation movie which was confirmed around the same time as the prequel.

Who will be in the cast of Before?

Given that there’s little information about the prequel film, there are no details about the cast. What we do know is that Josephine and Hero won’t be reprising their roles as Before takes places years before their on-screen love story began.

Bookmark this page to stay updated on all things Before.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.