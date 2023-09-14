Will The ‘After’ Prequel ‘Before’ Be A Film Too?

14 September 2023, 12:56

Watch the latest teaser for After Everything

By Kathryn Knight

There’s a fifth ‘After’ book in the series by Anna Todd called 'Before' – but will it be the next movie in the franchise?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After Everything is the fifth film in the After franchise to hit cinemas – or Prime Video for those in the UK, and even though it marks the end of an era for fans of Tessa and Hardin (played by Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin), there may just be something else for fans to look forward to.

Turns out, there’s a prequel book, a story which follows Hardin in the years before he met the love of his life, exploring more of his personal trauma and past relationships. The book is called Before.

It may be the last book Anna Todd wrote in the series, released just a couple of years after the first one broke out of Wattpad, but it explores more of Hardin’s history. It also reveals what happens after After.

After Everything may not have been one of Anna Todd’s books, being written as a screenplay by director Camille Landon instead, but it might just be the final After movie with the characters as we know them. That is of course unless Before is being made into a film too.

Here’s all the info so far about a potential Before movie, which would be the sixth film in the Afterverse.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford in 'After Everything'
Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford in 'After Everything'. Picture: Alamy

Will there be another After movie called Before?

It looks like, yes, there is a sixth After film in the works, based on Anna Todd’s prequel book Before. Director Castille Landon confirmed to Teen Vogue back in April 2021 that the After universe keeps expanding and that a new generation film is also in the works – potentially looking way into Tessa and Hardin’s futures and focusing on their kids instead.

She said: “The After universe just keeps expanding. The fandom, and how excited they are and their input, it really does inspire us all as creators every single day.”

Landon will write and direct both new films.

'Before' would take place before Hardin met Tessa
'Before' would take place before Hardin met Tessa. Picture: Alamy

What is the After prequel Before about?

The prequel film will be loosely based around the book Before, which is written from Hardin’s perspective before he met Tessa. For the screen adaption, Castille said it will be a ‘larger conversation’ tied to what happens in the book, but with an expanded plot.

She added: “He’s gone through a lot of trauma in his family life and in his relationships, and [we’ll] see more of that messiness before he meets Tessa, and how that experience changes him.”

Since it features Hardin at a younger age, Hero won’t reprise the role.

There's a next-generational 'After' film in the works too
There's a next-generational 'After' film in the works too. Picture: Alamy

Is there a release date for After prequel Before?

Details about the prequel film have been kept under wraps. Given After Everything has only just been released, we’re keeping everything crossed that we don’t have to wait too late for news on the next film.

Who knows, the next film could even be the next-generation movie which was confirmed around the same time as the prequel.

Who will be in the cast of Before?

Given that there’s little information about the prequel film, there are no details about the cast. What we do know is that Josephine and Hero won’t be reprising their roles as Before takes places years before their on-screen love story began.

Bookmark this page to stay updated on all things Before.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Doja Cat's fourth album 'Hellmouth' and all the details

The Lowdown On Doja Cat’s Fourth Album: Release Date, Tracklist & More

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

Taylor Swift won in every major category at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift Broke Her Own Record At The MTV VMAs

The hottest looks from the VMAs 2023 red carpet

VMAs Red Carpet Round-Up: From Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez To Shakira And Cardi B

Nicki Minaj at the 2023 MTV VMAs

MTV VMAs 2023: How To Watch, Who's Performing, Who’s Hosting And Who Are The Nominees

Events

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have named their second son Riot Rose

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Second Baby Name Is A Tribute To His Dad

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists