After Ever Happy’s New Teaser Trailer Just Dropped & Fans Are Preparing For A Hessa Rollercoaster

8 April 2022, 10:47

After Ever Happy's new teaser trailer just dropped and fans can't wait to see what happens with Hardin and Tessa
After Ever Happy's new teaser trailer just dropped and fans can't wait to see what happens with Hardin and Tessa. Picture: Voltage Pictures
The new teaser trailer for After Ever Happy has dropped just months away from its release date showing what we can expect in the next chapter of Hardin Scott and Tessa Young.

We just got a new glimpse into After Ever Happy after a new teaser trailer finally dropped.

The fourth instalment to the movie series - based on the Anna Todd books by the same name - has been long-anticipated to come out since After We Fell left on a heart-racing cliffhanger.

When Is After Ever Happy Coming Out?

The first teaser for After Ever Happy dropped in December last year and set pulses racing with a look into the steamy romance Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) get caught in.

Of course, we see the turbulent relationship between the on-again-off-again couple return, which also dramatically unfolds in the new trailer.

*After We Fell & After Ever Happy spoilers ahead!*

Hardin and Tessa are in for an explosive chapter in After Ever Happy
Hardin and Tessa are in for an explosive chapter in After Ever Happy. Picture: Voltage Pictures
After Ever Happy is set for release in September
After Ever Happy is set for release in September. Picture: Voltage Pictures

The new teaser was shared on the After movie’s official social media pages alongside the caption: “The final chapter is almost here,” and we could feel it in the clip!

The one-minute-long video shows Hardin spiral out of control following the explosive events that happened at the end of After We Fell, where he found out Christian Vance was his real father and has been having an affair with his mum.

We see Hardin and his mum confront each other in the new teaser, where she looks regretful in her tearful interaction with her son.

After Ever Happy follows on from After We Fell
After Ever Happy follows on from After We Fell. Picture: Voltage Pictures

Heartbreak also looks like it could be on the cards again for Hessa following what appears to be another explosive breakup scene…

All in all, fans are already taking to social media to explain just how not ready they are for the film and the emotional rollercoaster it’s set to send them on.

There’s no official UK release date as of yet, but multiple countries will see the film drop in September - which means we still have a few months to mentally prepare, guys!

