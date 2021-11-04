When Is After Ever Happy Coming Out?

4 November 2021, 15:36

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s everything we know so far about the release date for After Ever Happy and what happens in After 4.

After We Fell recently dropped in the UK and fans are already wondering when After Ever Happy will follow.

The third instalment of the After series saw Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) face new struggles in their relationship and even ended on a serious cliffhanger, so it’s no surprise fans are dying to find out when After 4 will drop.

Here’s what we know so far about After Ever Happy’s release date and what happens in the fourth film…

After We Fell’s Shock Ending Explained & What's Next For Hardin

After We Fell dropped in October in the UK
After We Fell dropped in October in the UK. Picture: After Movie/Twitter

When is After Ever Happy coming out?

As After We Fell only recently dropped, a release date for After Ever Happy is yet to be confirmed.

However, the third and fourth instalments of the movie were filmed at the same time, so since we know filming has already wrapped, we can guess that you won’t have to wait too long to see After 4.

If the last three releases are anything to go by, we can probably expect After Ever Happy to drop around September/October time in 2022.

What happens in After 4?
What happens in After 4? Picture: Voltage Pictures
Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford will reprise their roles in After 4
Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford will reprise their roles in After 4. Picture: Voltage Pictures

What happens in After Ever Happy?

*Warning - some spoilers ahead!*

After We Fell ended with Hardin and Tessa going to London for Hardin’s mum’s wedding, where discovered his mum had been having an affair with Christian Vance.

He then finds out that Vance is, in fact, his real father - something which Tessa is told by Kimberly at the same time - before the pair reunite in the streets of London and embrace each other as a ‘To be continued…’ sign flashes on the screen.

The official synopsis for After 4 reads: "As a shocking truth about a couple's families emerges, the two lovers discover they are not so different from each other. Tessa is no longer the sweet, simple, good girl she was when she met Hardin — any more than he is the cruel, moody boy she fell so hard for."

After Ever Happy is set to see Hessa pick up where they left off, while the book sees Hardin go downhill after finding out who his real dad is.

After We Fell ended on a cliffhanger
After We Fell ended on a cliffhanger. Picture: Voltage Pictures
The story of Hessa will unfold in After Ever Happy
The story of Hessa will unfold in After Ever Happy. Picture: Voltage Pictures

Hardin then breaks up with Tessa - meanwhile, she leaves London to continue with her life when she finds her own father dead in her apartment.

Tessa then hopes for a new start and plans to move to New York City with Landon, while finding out that she may not be able to have children.

Things may change slightly in the film adaptation but keep your eyes peeled on this page for more info!

