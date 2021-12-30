After Ever Happy: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Details So Far

Here are all the latest updates on the fourth After film, After Ever Happy, including the release date, cast and a look at the trailer.

After Ever Happy is the next film from the After movie franchise to be released, following on from After We Fell.

The films are based on the book series written by Anna Todd, which star Josephine Langford as Tessa Young and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin Scott.

The world of After has gained a huge fanbase since the release of the first movie in 2019 and it’s safe to say fans are anticipating the next flick, which has already wrapped production.

Here’s your complete lowdown on what’s happening with After 4, including the cast, release date and trailer…

After Ever Happy is set to be released in 2022
After Ever Happy is set to be released in 2022. Picture: Voltage Pictures

When is the After Ever Happy release date?

Voltage Pictures confirmed the US release date for After Ever Happy is September 7, 2022, while the movie will be released in theatres during a string of European dates in August.

We are yet to have a UK release date for the movie, but judging by the last three movies, we’d expect the new flick to drop around the same time in September/October 2022.

After Ever Happy will see Hardin and Tessa embark on the next chapter in their relationship
After Ever Happy will see Hardin and Tessa embark on the next chapter in their relationship. Picture: Voltage Pictures

After Ever Happy trailer

The first teaser clip for After Ever Happy dropped on Christmas Eve, giving fans a glimpse into what we can expect to happen in Hessa’s relationship in the next film.

The trailer shows the pair face a dark time in their romance as Tessa suffers a tragedy and the couple seemingly face the toughest time in their relationship yet.

The first trailer for After Ever Happy has dropped
The first trailer for After Ever Happy has dropped. Picture: Voltage Pictures

What happens in After Ever Happy?

*Warning - some spoilers ahead!*

After Ever Happy is set to pick up where After We Fell left off, where Hardin and Tessa were in London and discovered Hardin’s mum had been having an affair with Christian Vance.

Shortly after, the shock ending saw the couple find out that Christian was, in fact, Hardin’s real dad - something he appears to be dealing with in the upcoming flick.

The official synopsis for After Ever Happy reads: “As a shocking truth about a couple's families emerges, the two lovers discover they are not so different from each other. Tessa is no longer the sweet, simple, good girl she was when she met Hardin — any more than he is the cruel, moody boy she fell so hard for."

After Ever Happy is the fourth movie instalment to the After franchise
After Ever Happy is the fourth movie instalment to the After franchise. Picture: Voltage Pictures
Most stars will reprise their roles in After Ever Happy
Most stars will reprise their roles in After Ever Happy. Picture: Alamy

Who’s cast in After Ever Happy?

So far, we can confirm that Hero and Josephine will reprise their roles as Hardin and Tessa for the last time.

Judging by the teaser trailer, Chance Perdomo will also return to the movie as Landon.

We’ll keep you updated when we know more about the cast and other details!

