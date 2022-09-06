What Time Is After Ever Happy Coming Out In The UK?

6 September 2022, 08:00

Here's what time After Ever Happy will be released on Amazon Prime in the UK
Here's what time After Ever Happy will be released on Amazon Prime in the UK. Picture: Voltage Pictures
Capital FM

By Capital FM

After Ever Happy is set to be released soon and here’s how to watch it and what time it will be out in the UK.

After Ever Happy is finally set to be released in the coming weeks after months of waiting!

The fourth instalment to the After movie franchise will see the continuation of Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa Young’s (Josephine Langford) love story following After We Fell’s shocking cliffhanger ending.

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

Why Hero Fiennes Tiffin Didn’t Read The After Books Before Taking On Hardin Role

Although there is yet to be a confirmed UK release date for After Ever Happy, it is set to drop in the US on September 7, following on from a string of European release dates in August.

Rather than going to theatres, previous After releases in the UK have gone straight to online streaming services, so here’s how you can watch After Ever Happy and what time it will come out…

After Ever Happy is expected to be released in the UK in September. Picture: Voltage Pictures

What time is After Ever Happy coming out in the UK?

After Ever Happy is set to be released in the UK sometime this month.

Similar to the release of After We Fell and After We Collided, the fourth movie is thought to be heading straight to Amazon Prime.

Of course, as the specific day of release is yet to be confirmed, there is yet to be a time of release.

However, we can assume it’ll head on to the streaming service at 12 a.m. if previous releases are anything to go by.

The first film is available to watch on Netflix whilst the second and third are currently on Amazon Prime, which means you can always get prepared and binge-watch these ahead of the expected midnight release of After Ever Happy!

After Ever Happy is thought to be heading straight to Amazon Prime. Picture: Voltage Pictures
After Ever Happy will see Hardin and Tessa's love story unfold. Picture: Voltage Pictures

