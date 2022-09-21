After Ever Happy’s Hero Fiennes Tiffin Delves Into His Off-Screen Growing Friendship With Josephine Langford

21 September 2022, 16:20

Hero Fiennes Tiffin gushed about working with Josephine Langford in the After movies
Hero Fiennes Tiffin gushed about working with Josephine Langford in the After movies. Picture: Voltage Pictures
Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who plays Hardin Scott in the After movie series, has opened up about what it’s been like working alongside Josephine Langford, who plays Tessa Young, over the years.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford are a fan-favourite on-screen couple in the After movie series, but they’re also great friends IRL.

Hero and Josephine play Hardin Scott and Tessa Young, respectively, in After, After We Collided, After We Fell and the latest, After Ever Happy.

Despite being involved in a pretty toxic and very turbulent on-screen romance, their IRL friendship has grown a lot over the years through working together on the movie series.

Opening up about their great working relationship, Hero told ScreenRant in a recent interview that working with Jo embodied the idea of teamwork as he gushed about working with her.

He said: “I think playing my first lead role along with someone else who's doing the same thing was probably the best. Not to mention that Jo's an amazing, talented, great person to work with.

“Also, the fact that it was her first lead role to feels like there's a really level playing field, where we're on a team and it's not like someone has any foot up above the other one.”

Hero added: “Being able to be so lucky to bring the story to life and these characters to life so many times, along with Jo, has been a pleasure.”

Hero and Josephine are also set to reprise their roles again in the fifth After instalment; After Everything, which the former confirmed is happening.

The next film is set to be a continuation from After Ever Happy, despite rumours that he and Josephine wouldn’t return for the next two film instalments.

After Ever Happy hits Amazon Prime on September 23.

