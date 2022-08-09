After Ever Happy’s Hardin & Tessa Are All Grown Up In New Movie Glimpse

Fans have been treated to a new glimpse of After Ever Happy. Picture: Voltage Pictures

By Capital FM

After Ever Happy is almost here and the movie’s new teaser proves we’re unprepared for the emotional rollercoaster that’s set to come with it!

After Ever Happy’s release date is fast-approaching and we can’t wait to get stuck into the world of Hessa all over again!

Judging by the latest trailer, we’re in for a ride of emotions as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott’s relationship is set to be tested in an even bigger way than before.

After Ever Happy: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Details So Far

After Ever Happy Fans Are Just Working Out Meaning Behind Movie Title

Following the release of the teaser, the movie’s official Twitter account shared an on-set picture and it’s just proved how unprepared we all are to watch the fourth instalment to the movie series!

The picture showed Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) watching over Tessa (Josephine Langford) as she lay in bed.

After Ever Happy will be released this Autumn. Picture: Voltage Pictures

Fans are emotional about how grown up Hardin and Tessa are. Picture: Voltage Pictures

Of course, it wasn’t long before fans started confessing that the snap had gotten them a little emotional at the thought of the Hessa era being over, with many commenting at just how grown up the pair look in comparison to their first flick After, which dropped in 2019.

This comes after it was confirmed last year that there will be an additional two new movies added to the film franchise, but After 5&6 (a prequel and another sequel) won’t see Hero and Josephine reprising their roles.

This is due to the prequel focusing on Hardin’s life before he met Tessa, which would mean a younger Hardin would need to be cast.

Our one and only Hessa #AfterEverHappy pic.twitter.com/YhUW1BoCIP — After Ever Happy Movie (@aftermovie) August 8, 2022

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford won't be in After 5&6. Picture: Voltage Pictures

Fans will see Hessa's romance unfold in After Ever Happy. Picture: Voltage Pictures

Meanwhile, the new sequel will be next-generational and will follow Hardin and Tessa’s children, Emery and Auden, and their cousin Addy.

It’s safe to say fans are eating up every glimpse of Hero and Josephine as Hardin and Tessa while they can.

After Ever Happy is set to drop in the US and other countries in September - and although we are yet to have an exact UK release date, we can assume the latest we’ll see the flick released is by October/November, following the franchise’s previous release dates.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital