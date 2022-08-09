After Ever Happy’s Hardin & Tessa Are All Grown Up In New Movie Glimpse

9 August 2022, 17:08

Fans have been treated to a new glimpse of After Ever Happy
Fans have been treated to a new glimpse of After Ever Happy. Picture: Voltage Pictures
Capital FM

By Capital FM

After Ever Happy is almost here and the movie’s new teaser proves we’re unprepared for the emotional rollercoaster that’s set to come with it!

After Ever Happy’s release date is fast-approaching and we can’t wait to get stuck into the world of Hessa all over again!

Judging by the latest trailer, we’re in for a ride of emotions as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott’s relationship is set to be tested in an even bigger way than before.

After Ever Happy: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Details So Far

After Ever Happy Fans Are Just Working Out Meaning Behind Movie Title

Following the release of the teaser, the movie’s official Twitter account shared an on-set picture and it’s just proved how unprepared we all are to watch the fourth instalment to the movie series!

The picture showed Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) watching over Tessa (Josephine Langford) as she lay in bed.

After Ever Happy will be released this Autumn
After Ever Happy will be released this Autumn. Picture: Voltage Pictures
Fans are emotional about how grown up Hardin and Tessa are
Fans are emotional about how grown up Hardin and Tessa are. Picture: Voltage Pictures

Of course, it wasn’t long before fans started confessing that the snap had gotten them a little emotional at the thought of the Hessa era being over, with many commenting at just how grown up the pair look in comparison to their first flick After, which dropped in 2019.

This comes after it was confirmed last year that there will be an additional two new movies added to the film franchise, but After 5&6 (a prequel and another sequel) won’t see Hero and Josephine reprising their roles.

This is due to the prequel focusing on Hardin’s life before he met Tessa, which would mean a younger Hardin would need to be cast.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford won't be in After 5&6
Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford won't be in After 5&6. Picture: Voltage Pictures
Fans will see Hessa's romance unfold in After Ever Happy
Fans will see Hessa's romance unfold in After Ever Happy. Picture: Voltage Pictures

Meanwhile, the new sequel will be next-generational and will follow Hardin and Tessa’s children, Emery and Auden, and their cousin Addy.

It’s safe to say fans are eating up every glimpse of Hero and Josephine as Hardin and Tessa while they can.

After Ever Happy is set to drop in the US and other countries in September - and although we are yet to have an exact UK release date, we can assume the latest we’ll see the flick released is by October/November, following the franchise’s previous release dates.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

A new viral pop ballad has hit TikTok

Everyone's Calling This Viral TikTok Song 'The New Drivers License'

Exclusive
Love Island star Ekin-Su's family has said she's related to a rapper and fans think it's Central Cee

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Finally Addresses If She's Related To Central Cee

Gemma Owen is about to make some serious cash...

Gemma Owen Set To Sign Six-Figure Fashion Deal

Jacob Elordi said he fought for Noah to smoke in The Kissing Booth

Jacob Elordi ‘Went To War’ Over His Kissing Booth Character Not Being Allowed To Smoke

Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriends and ex-husbands

Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriends And Husbands Before Kanye West – Including Kris Humphries And Ray J

Remi Lambert has hit back at the 'mocking' video

Love Island Bombshell Feuds With Jacques And Luca In Lengthy Post

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star