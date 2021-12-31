After Ever Happy Fans Are Just Working Out Meaning Behind Movie Title

31 December 2021

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans in the After universe are finding a hidden meaning in the title of the fourth film, After Ever Happy.

After Ever Happy is the next instalment from the film series due to hit our screens after the release of After We Fell in October.

The movies are based on the book series written by Anna Todd and have proven to be a huge hit with fans since the first flick dropped in 2019.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford play Hardin Scott and Tessa Young in the film series and the stars are set to portray their characters one last time during the fourth instalment, After Ever Happy.

With the first teaser trailer already dropping on Christmas Eve, fans are more excited than ever for the next instalment to come out.

After Ever Happy fans have just realised the movie title's hidden meaning
After Ever Happy fans have just realised the movie title's hidden meaning. Picture: Voltage Pictures
Fans will see Hardin and Tessa return in After Ever Happy
Fans will see Hardin and Tessa return in After Ever Happy. Picture: Voltage Pictures

So much so, that after looking into the films even more, some people have just realised a hidden meaning behind the movie title.

The title After Ever Happy follows on from films 1-3 with similar titles: After, After We Collided and After We Fell.

However, some people are just noticing that the fourth movie has its own twist if you read it backwards.

After Ever Happy is dropping in 2022
After Ever Happy is dropping in 2022. Picture: Voltage Pictures

Taking to Twitter to share their realisations, one fan penned: “It took me this long to realize that After Ever Happy is happy ever after backwards.”

“I’m so dumb I thought After Ever Happy (the fourth After book/upcoming film) was a stupid f***ing title from the first time I heard it (and still do), but I literally JUST realized that it’s Happy Ever After backwards,” tweeted another.

It’s fair to say everyone is patiently waiting for a happy ever after for Hessa!

