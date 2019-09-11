Concert Proposals: From Ariana Grande To Little Mix, Here's All The Artists Who've Helped Fans Pop The Question

Nothing says 'I love you' like a concert proposal. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande, Little Mix and Katy Perry have all helped fans pop the all important question.

What better way to ask your partner to marry you than at their favourite artist's concert?

Here’s some of the best concert proposals we’ve seen…

Ariana Grande

During the first night of Ariana’s ‘Sweetener World Tour’, in Albany, New York, one fan proposed to his boyfriend.

He popped the question during Ari’s performance of ‘Goodnight n Go’, and took to Twitter afterwards, saying: “I did it, he said yes.”

The ‘Boyfriend’ singer was to thank after the fan praised her for a ‘fabulous night’.

Taylor Swift

Two Swifties warmed Taylor’s heart when they walked into a meet and greet at 'The Red Tour' in Philadelphia and one got down on one knee.

The ‘Lover’ singer shared a photo of the special moment on her Instagram, calling herself a ‘third wheel’.

Afterwards, the groom-to-be tweeted: “She called me a baller and said that she is never surprised. She also said we were incredible and to go get married!!!! IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?!”

Jonas Brothers

The JoBros helped out a fan at one of the dates on their ‘Happiness’ tour by bringing his girlfriend on stage.

The groom-to-be appeared on stage afterwards, saying: “I see you’ve met my friends,” gesturing to the crowd, before getting down on one knee.

The ‘Sucker’ singers posted the video to their Instagram, with the caption: “We had our first #HappinessBeginsTour proposalin Raleigh! Congrats to these two.”

Katy Perry

Let’s be honest, a Katy Perry performance of ‘Teenage Dream’ wouldn’t be complete without some love in the air!

That was the case for a couple at the Witness: The Tour show in San Antonio, Texas.

A fan got down on one knee to take his boyfriend’s hand – although he was confused which one at first – and popped the question.

If that isn’t enough of a unique proposal, they were dressed as Doritos at the time!

He captured the moment and posted it to Instagram, saying: “Ever propose at a @katyperryconcert dressed as @doritos and get so nervous you forget whose left is whose right? Same.”

Little Mix

A fan got down on one knee to propose to his boyfriend mid-stage during their 'Secret Love Song' performance at their 'The Glory Days' tour in London.

There was no better way to wrap up the tour!

The Little Mix girls tweeted about the heartwarming moment afterwards: "Omg my heart!"

Ours too!

