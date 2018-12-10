Little Mix – ‘Secret Love Song’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
10 December 2018, 08:56
It’s no secret how much you guys love these girls, judging by the screams filling London’s O2!
Little Mix are the UK’s biggest girlband, and it was clear to see there were a LOT of Mixers in the crowd tonight judging by the crowd roaring for them to come out.
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream
They were the final performers for this year’s Jingle Bell Ball, and they closed the show in style with a huge seven-song set.
We know you’ll want to see ‘Secret Love Song’ all over again, so we’ve got you covered with the video above. You can thank us later.
Little Mix – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘Power’
‘Black Magic’
‘Touch’
‘Secret Love Song’
‘Only You’
‘Woman Like Me’
‘Shout Out To My Ex’
Little Mix – ‘Secret Love Song’ Lyrics
We keep behind closed doors
Every time I see you, I die a little more
Stolen moments that we steal as the curtain falls
It'll never be enough
As you drive me to my house
I can't stop these silent tears from rolling down
You and I both have to hide
On the outside where I can't be yours and you
Can't be mine
But I know this
We got a love that is homeless
Why can't I hold you in the street?
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor?
I wish that it could be like that
Why can't it be like that?
'Cause I'm yours
Why can't I say that I'm in love?
I wanna shout it from the rooftops
I wish that it could be like that
Why can't it be like that?
'Cause I'm yoursIt's obvious you're meant for me
Every piece of you, it just fits perfectly
Every second, every thought, I'm in so deep
But I'll never show it on my face
But we know this, we got a love that is homeless
Why can't you hold me in the street?
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor?
I wish that it could be like that
Why can't we be like that?
'Cause I'm yours
Why can't I say that I'm in love?
I wanna shout it from the rooftops
I wish that it could be like that
Why can't we be like that?
'Cause I'm yoursI don't wanna live love this way
I don't wanna hide us away
I wonder if it ever will change
I'm living for that day
Someday
When you hold me in the street
And you kiss me on the dance floor
I wish that we could be like that
Why can't we be like that
'Cause I'm yours, I'm yours
Oh, why can't you hold me in the street?
Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor?
I wish that it could be like that
Why can't it be like that?
'Cause I'm yours
Why can't I say that I'm in love?
I wanna shout it from the rooftops
I wish that it could be like that
Why can't we be like that?
'Cause I'm yours
Why can't we be like that
Wish we could be like that