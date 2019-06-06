Jonas Brothers Album 2019: ‘Happiness Begins’ Track List, Release Date and Tour

The Jonas Brothers' new album drops on 7th June. Picture: Jonas Brothers/Instagram / Getty

The Jonas Brothers’ long-awaited new album will be released on 7th June.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas announced the return of the Jonas Brothers just a few months ago, and the boys have already created a brand new album full of what look like huge hits, if ‘Sucker’ and ‘Cool’ are anything to go by.

Nick Jonas Wrote Jonas Brothers' Hit 'Lovebug' About Miley Cyrus

'Happiness Begins' track list:

‘Sucker’

‘Cool’

‘Only Human’

‘I Believe’

‘Used To Be’

‘Every Single Time’

‘Don’t Throw It Away’

‘Love Her’

‘Happy When I’m Sad’

‘Trust’

’Strangers’

‘Hesitate’

‘Rollercoaster’

‘Comeback’

Nick has already said his favourite song on their comeback album is ‘I Believe’, while ‘Hesitate’ is Joe’s love letter to wife Sophie Turner.

Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick told Billboard ‘I Believe’ has a connection to his relationship with the stunning actress, and the lyrics include: “People saying that we move too fast/But I been waiting for a reason, ain’t no turning back."

The Jonas Brothers have announced their European tour. Picture: Jonas Brothers/Twitter

'Happiness Begins' release date

The boys’ comeback album will drop on 7th June.

Will the Jonas Brothers do a UK tour?

Kevin, Joe and Nick have announced they’re embarking on a European tour in 2020, performing in Birmingham, Manchester, London, Glasgow and Dublin when they hit the UK.

From August to December the boys will head on a tour of the US, before beginning their European tour at the end of January next year.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Jonas Brothers News