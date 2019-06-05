Nick Jonas Wrote Jonas Brothers' Hit 'Lovebug' About Miley Cyrus

5 June 2019, 12:05 | Updated: 5 June 2019, 12:19

Nick Jonas fell head over heels in love with Miley Cyrus when they dated in 2006.

Nick Jonas, 26, and Miley Cyrus, 26, may have only been young teenagers when they began dating, but the Jonas Brothers singer was completely besotted with the Hannah Montana star according to his brothers Kevin, 31, and Joe, 29.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Was Aggressively Grabbed By A Fan As She Left Her Hotel In Spain

Jonas Brothers' 'Lovebug' is about Nick Jonas' love for Miley Cyrus
Jonas Brothers' 'Lovebug' is about Nick Jonas' love for Miley Cyrus. Picture: Getty

In fact, Nick – who is now married to Priyanka Chopra, 36, – was so in love with Miley that their relationship inspired a handful of the Jonas Brothers’ songs including fan favourite hit ‘Lovebug’ which includes the lyrics: “I can’t get your smile out of my mind, I think about your eyes all the time.”

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated when they were 14
Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated when they were 14. Picture: Getty

In their new documentary Chasing Happiness, Kevin explains how hard Nick fell for Miley – who is now happily married to long-term beau Liam Hemsworth.

"When he met Miley, I think that kid's head exploded," Kevin says in the documentary, before Nick adds: “I started writing about love and I actually knew what it felt like.”

The scene then cuts to one of Nick singing an acoustic version of ‘Lovebug’ in a studio in 2009.

His strong feelings also led to him quizzing his brothers about romance, adding: "For the first time, I was asking them the questions that only a little brother could ask his older brothers."

Ah, young love!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Jonas Brothers News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  2. 2
    Cross Me artwork
    Cross Me
    Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper
    itunes
  3. 3
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    itunes
  4. 4
    One Touch artwork
    One Touch
    Jess Glynne & Jax Jones
    itunes
  5. 5
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  6. 6
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala x Becky Hill
    itunes
  7. 7
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  8. 8
    Falling like the Stars artwork
    Falling like the Stars
    James Arthur
    itunes
  9. 9
    me! artwork
    me!
    Taylor Swift Feat. Brendon Urie
    itunes
  10. 10
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc) artwork
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  11. 11
    Easier
    5 Seconds of Summer
    itunes
  12. 12
    Stay (Don't Go Away)
    David Guetta feat. Raye
    itunes
  13. 13
    Vossi Bop artwork
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  14. 14
    If I Can't Have You
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  15. 15
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  16. 16
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  17. 17
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  18. 18
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  19. 19
    Piece Of Your Heart
    Meduza feat. Goodboys
    itunes
  20. 20
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  21. 21
    Here With Me artwork
    Here With Me
    Marshmello feat. CHVRCHES
    itunes
  22. 22
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  23. 23
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  24. 24
    Sixteen
    Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  25. 25
    Late Night Feelings.
    Mark Ronson feat. Lykke Li
    itunes
  26. 26
    What I Like About You artwork
    What I Like About You
    Jonas Blue Feat. Theresa Rex
    itunes
  27. 27
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  28. 28
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  29. 29
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  30. 30
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  31. 31
    Speechless (Full)
    Naomi Scott
    itunes
  32. 32
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  33. 33
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  34. 34
    Let You
    Cheryl
    itunes
  35. 35
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  36. 36
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  37. 37
    Carry On artwork
    Carry On
    Rita Ora, Kygo
    itunes
  38. 38
    Find U Again (feat. Camila Cabello)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  39. 39
    Don't Worry Bout Me artwork
    Don't Worry Bout Me
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  40. 40
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Love Island fans are demanding Yewande Biala has more air time

Love Island Viewers Complain Yewande Biala Is Getting Less Screen Time Than Co-Stars

TV & Film

Join us as give you the latest lines and reactions to Love Island season 5, episode 2

What Happened On Love Island Last Night? Season 5, Episode 2 Recap

TV & Film

Miley Cyrus hits back at claims she 'asked' to be groped

Miley Cyrus Hits Back At Trolls Who Say She 'Asked For' Crazed Fan Groping

Miley Cyrus

Here are the songs and music that featured in last night's Love Island episode

Love Island Music: What Songs Featured On Last Night's Show?

TV & Film

Ellie Brown hints that Love Island star trolled her

Love Island's Ellie Brown Hints Contestant Amber Gill 'Trolled Her' & Is 'Getting Her Karma'

TV & Film