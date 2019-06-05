Nick Jonas Wrote Jonas Brothers' Hit 'Lovebug' About Miley Cyrus

Nick Jonas fell head over heels in love with Miley Cyrus when they dated in 2006.

Nick Jonas, 26, and Miley Cyrus, 26, may have only been young teenagers when they began dating, but the Jonas Brothers singer was completely besotted with the Hannah Montana star according to his brothers Kevin, 31, and Joe, 29.

Jonas Brothers' 'Lovebug' is about Nick Jonas' love for Miley Cyrus. Picture: Getty

In fact, Nick – who is now married to Priyanka Chopra, 36, – was so in love with Miley that their relationship inspired a handful of the Jonas Brothers’ songs including fan favourite hit ‘Lovebug’ which includes the lyrics: “I can’t get your smile out of my mind, I think about your eyes all the time.”

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated when they were 14. Picture: Getty

In their new documentary Chasing Happiness, Kevin explains how hard Nick fell for Miley – who is now happily married to long-term beau Liam Hemsworth.

"When he met Miley, I think that kid's head exploded," Kevin says in the documentary, before Nick adds: “I started writing about love and I actually knew what it felt like.”

The scene then cuts to one of Nick singing an acoustic version of ‘Lovebug’ in a studio in 2009.

His strong feelings also led to him quizzing his brothers about romance, adding: "For the first time, I was asking them the questions that only a little brother could ask his older brothers."

Ah, young love!

