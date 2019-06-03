WATCH: Miley Cyrus Was Aggressively Grabbed By A Fan As She Left Her Hotel In Spain

Miley shoved and grabbed by a fan in Spain. Picture: Twitter @AlvaroSaucedo13/ Getty

Miley Cyrus was pulled and grabbed at by a fan when leaving her hotel in Spain along with Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus was performing in Spain over the weekend, giving everyone a taste of her new EP 'She Is Coming', when a fan grabbed and tried to force a kiss onto the singer leaving her hotel with husband Liam Hemsworth and people are pretty angry about it.

Llego a estar ahí, y al “fan” que se ha tirado a por miley no se le olvida el guantazo que se lleva pic.twitter.com/30PUR4zXR0 — Alvaro (@AlvaroSaucedo13) June 2, 2019

With a huge crowd having gathered outside their hotel, Liam and their security team walk ahead of Miley to their car- but as they make their way through the fans, someone reaches out, grabs her head, pulls her toward them and attempts to kiss her.

The horrible incident was captured by someone filming the singer, who had been in Barcelona to perform at the Primavera Sound Festival, with Liam realising something is up behind him and reaching out for his wife.

you don't just grab Miley like that. show some respect smh. — carløs (@CarlMadeloso) June 3, 2019

Miley hasn't commented on the incident, but people and fans alike are appalled that someone would try to touch her without permission in what's a pretty aggressive display.

People took to Twitter to voice their disgust, with one fan writing: "Celebrities are people too. I know we get excited but don't grab them, kiss them, or even touch them unless they are okay with it."

"That guy grabbing and kissing Miley is disgusting. That's crossing the line. Don't be that guy."

Celebrities are people too. I know we get excited but don't grab them, kiss them, or even touch them unless they are okay with it. That guy grabbing and kissing Miley is disgusting. That's crossing the line. Don't be that guy. — Samantha (@iAmSam_2023) June 2, 2019

Miley is currently promoting her latest EP, a six track work called 'She Is Coming' and has even set up a hotline that fans can call up to have a recorded message from the singer, which we think is a great idea!

