WATCH: Miley Cyrus Was Aggressively Grabbed By A Fan As She Left Her Hotel In Spain

3 June 2019, 17:31

Miley shoved and grabbed by a fan in Spain
Miley shoved and grabbed by a fan in Spain. Picture: Twitter @AlvaroSaucedo13/ Getty

Miley Cyrus was pulled and grabbed at by a fan when leaving her hotel in Spain along with Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus was performing in Spain over the weekend, giving everyone a taste of her new EP 'She Is Coming', when a fan grabbed and tried to force a kiss onto the singer leaving her hotel with husband Liam Hemsworth and people are pretty angry about it.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Details About Her Black Mirror Episode

With a huge crowd having gathered outside their hotel, Liam and their security team walk ahead of Miley to their car- but as they make their way through the fans, someone reaches out, grabs her head, pulls her toward them and attempts to kiss her.

The horrible incident was captured by someone filming the singer, who had been in Barcelona to perform at the Primavera Sound Festival, with Liam realising something is up behind him and reaching out for his wife.

Miley hasn't commented on the incident, but people and fans alike are appalled that someone would try to touch her without permission in what's a pretty aggressive display.

People took to Twitter to voice their disgust, with one fan writing: "Celebrities are people too. I know we get excited but don't grab them, kiss them, or even touch them unless they are okay with it."

"That guy grabbing and kissing Miley is disgusting. That's crossing the line. Don't be that guy."

Miley is currently promoting her latest EP, a six track work called 'She Is Coming' and has even set up a hotline that fans can call up to have a recorded message from the singer, which we think is a great idea!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Miley Cyrus News

Miley Cyrus News

See more Miley Cyrus News

Liam Hemsworth gusher over Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth Proves He's #HusbandGoals As He Gushes Over Miley Cyrus On Instagram

Hot On Capital

Love Island viewers rinse Lucie Donlan for plugging her own catchphrases

Lucie From Love Island Is Getting Rinsed For Trying To Make 'Bev' Catchphrase Happen

TV & Film

Anton revealed his mum shaves his bum for him and the internet can't deal with it

Love Island's Anton Reveals His Mum Shaves His BUM - And The Internet Cannot Deal With It

TV & Film

Love Island 2019 live: Follow us as we watch the premiere of season 5

Love Island 2019 LIVE: The latest news from season 5, episode 1

TV & Film

What are all the previous Love Island winners up to now?

Who Won Love Island 2018, All The Couples Who Bagged The Prize Money & Where Are They Now?

TV & Film

Meet Love Island 2019 contestant and surfer, Lucie Donlan

Who Is Lucie Donlan? Love Island 2019 Cast Member And Surfer From Newquay

TV & Film

Beauty therapist Amber Gill is a confirmed Love Island contestant this year

Who Is Amber Gill? Contestant On Love Island And Beauty Therapist From Newcastle

TV & Film