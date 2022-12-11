Jingle Bell Ball 2022: All The Looks Served On The Red Carpet From Sunday Night
11 December 2022, 17:53 | Updated: 11 December 2022, 20:55
Some of the biggest stars walked the red carpet on Sunday night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, including Dua Lipa, Aitch and Becky Hill.
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is the home of jaw-dropping performances and iconic outfits - and Sunday night's artists didn't disappoint.
From Dua Lipa and Aitch to Stormzy and Becky Hill, our red carpet was full of snap-worthy outfits.
We know you didn't want to miss any of the flawless looks, so we've rounded up the hottest serves that took place on Sunday night of the ball...
Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard live now
How To Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2022
Check out all the #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!
-
Aitch hit the red carpet with a white and blue number, looking as stylish as ever!
-
Becky Hill brought the fire (quite literally!) to the red carpet
-
Jay London opted for a neutral number on Sunday night's red carpet
-
Dua Lipa looked like royalty on Capital's JBB red carpet
-
Aimee Vivian was all sparkles on the red carpet
-
Will Manning looked dapper in green at Capital's JBB
-
Rio Fredrika was serving princess vibes on the red carpet!
-
Kemi Rodgers looked like a dream in crushed blue velvet
-
Becky Hill and Joel Corry were ready to party as they hit the red carpet
-
Stormzy is an absolute style icon as he graced the red carpet
-
Sian Welby brought the festive glitter to the red carpet
-
Chris Stark kept it suave at Capital's JBB red carpet
-
George Ezra came looking suave for his return to Capital's JBB
-
Roman Kemp was dressed to the nines at Capital's JBB!
-
Sonny Jay rocked a suave outfit on the red carpet
-
DJ Tiesto was ready to rock the decks at Capital's JBB
-
MistaJam came to shut down The O2 with a vibrant 'fit
-
Eliza Rose looked like an elegant dreaaam on the red carpet
-
Robbie G and Bissett AKA Belters Only are *the* dynamic duo on the red carpet
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital