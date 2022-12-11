Jingle Bell Ball 2022: All The Looks Served On The Red Carpet From Sunday Night

All the trendiest looks from Sunday night on the red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty

By Capital FM

Some of the biggest stars walked the red carpet on Sunday night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, including Dua Lipa, Aitch and Becky Hill.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is the home of jaw-dropping performances and iconic outfits - and Sunday night's artists didn't disappoint.

From Dua Lipa and Aitch to Stormzy and Becky Hill, our red carpet was full of snap-worthy outfits.

We know you didn't want to miss any of the flawless looks, so we've rounded up the hottest serves that took place on Sunday night of the ball...

Aitch hit the red carpet with a white and blue number, looking as stylish as ever! Aitch at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Becky Hill brought the fire (quite literally!) to the red carpet Becky Hill at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Jay London opted for a neutral number on Sunday night's red carpet Jay London at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Dua Lipa looked like royalty on Capital's JBB red carpet Dua Lipa at Capital's JBB. Picture: Getty Aimee Vivian was all sparkles on the red carpet Aimee Vivian at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Will Manning looked dapper in green at Capital's JBB Will Manning at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Rio Fredrika was serving princess vibes on the red carpet! Rio Fredrika at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Kemi Rodgers looked like a dream in crushed blue velvet Kemi Rodgers at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Becky Hill and Joel Corry were ready to party as they hit the red carpet Becky Hill and Joel Corry at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Stormzy is an absolute style icon as he graced the red carpet Stormzy at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Sian Welby brought the festive glitter to the red carpet Sian Welby at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Chris Stark kept it suave at Capital's JBB red carpet Chris Stark at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock George Ezra came looking suave for his return to Capital's JBB George Ezra at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Roman Kemp was dressed to the nines at Capital's JBB! Roman Kemp at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Sonny Jay rocked a suave outfit on the red carpet Roman Kemp at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock DJ Tiesto was ready to rock the decks at Capital's JBB DJ Tiesto at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock MistaJam came to shut down The O2 with a vibrant 'fit MistaJam at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Eliza Rose looked like an elegant dreaaam on the red carpet Eliza Rose at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock Robbie G and Bissett AKA Belters Only are *the* dynamic duo on the red carpet Robbie G and Bissett at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

