Jingle Bell Ball 2022: All The Looks Served On The Red Carpet From Sunday Night

11 December 2022, 17:53 | Updated: 11 December 2022, 20:55

All the trendiest looks from Sunday night on the red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
All the trendiest looks from Sunday night on the red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Some of the biggest stars walked the red carpet on Sunday night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, including Dua Lipa, Aitch and Becky Hill.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is the home of jaw-dropping performances and iconic outfits - and Sunday night's artists didn't disappoint.

From Dua Lipa and Aitch to Stormzy and Becky Hill, our red carpet was full of snap-worthy outfits.

We know you didn't want to miss any of the flawless looks, so we've rounded up the hottest serves that took place on Sunday night of the ball...

Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard live now

How To Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2022

Check out all the #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!

  1. Aitch hit the red carpet with a white and blue number, looking as stylish as ever!

    Aitch at Capital's JBB
    Aitch at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  2. Becky Hill brought the fire (quite literally!) to the red carpet

    Becky Hill at Capital's JBB
    Becky Hill at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  3. Jay London opted for a neutral number on Sunday night's red carpet

    Jay London at Capital's JBB
    Jay London at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  4. Dua Lipa looked like royalty on Capital's JBB red carpet

    Dua Lipa at Capital's JBB
    Dua Lipa at Capital's JBB. Picture: Getty

  5. Aimee Vivian was all sparkles on the red carpet

    Aimee Vivian at Capital's JBB
    Aimee Vivian at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  6. Will Manning looked dapper in green at Capital's JBB

    Will Manning at Capital's JBB
    Will Manning at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  7. Rio Fredrika was serving princess vibes on the red carpet!

    Rio Fredrika at Capital's JBB
    Rio Fredrika at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  8. Kemi Rodgers looked like a dream in crushed blue velvet

    Kemi Rodgers at Capital's JBB
    Kemi Rodgers at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  9. Becky Hill and Joel Corry were ready to party as they hit the red carpet

    Becky Hill and Joel Corry at Capital's JBB
    Becky Hill and Joel Corry at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  10. Stormzy is an absolute style icon as he graced the red carpet

    Stormzy at Capital's JBB
    Stormzy at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  11. Sian Welby brought the festive glitter to the red carpet

    Sian Welby at Capital's JBB
    Sian Welby at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  12. Chris Stark kept it suave at Capital's JBB red carpet

    Chris Stark at Capital's JBB
    Chris Stark at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  13. George Ezra came looking suave for his return to Capital's JBB

    George Ezra at Capital's JBB
    George Ezra at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  14. Roman Kemp was dressed to the nines at Capital's JBB!

    Roman Kemp at Capital's JBB
    Roman Kemp at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  15. Sonny Jay rocked a suave outfit on the red carpet

    Roman Kemp at Capital's JBB
    Roman Kemp at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  16. DJ Tiesto was ready to rock the decks at Capital's JBB

    DJ Tiesto at Capital's JBB
    DJ Tiesto at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  17. MistaJam came to shut down The O2 with a vibrant 'fit

    MistaJam at Capital's JBB
    MistaJam at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  18. Eliza Rose looked like an elegant dreaaam on the red carpet

    Eliza Rose at Capital's JBB
    Eliza Rose at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  19. Robbie G and Bissett AKA Belters Only are *the* dynamic duo on the red carpet

    Robbie G and Bissett at Capital's JBB
    Robbie G and Bissett at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock
Watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Global Player
Watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Global Player. Picture: Global

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

#CapitalJBB Latest

See more #CapitalJBB Latest

Aitch dedicated 'My G' to his sister Gracie

WATCH: Aitch Sweetly Dedicates ‘My G’ To Sister Gracie At Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball

Dua Lipa on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

Dua Lipa Stuns On Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet In LBD Of Dreams

The most iconic moments from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Jingle Bell Ball 2022’s Most Iconic Moments: From Sam Smith's Festive Show To Dua Lipa's Fire 'Fits
Dua Lipa started the #CapitalJBB in the best way

Here's Everything Dua Lipa Brought To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball From Her Tour

Dua Lipa delivered a show-stopping performance at Capital's JBB

Dua Lipa Graced The Jingle Bell Ball Stage With A Medley Of Hits

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball: Dua Lipa wants to collab with Stormzy

Dua Lipa Finally Responds To Stormzy Collab Rumours At The Jingle Bell Ball: 'Let's Do It!'

Hot On Capital

Becky Hill looked incredible on the carpet

Becky Hill Serves Flame Emoji Vibes In Fiery Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet Look

Sam Smith was joined by Kim Petras

Sam Smith Plays 'Is It Unholy?' At #CapitalJBB With Hilarious Results

See behind-the-scenes at the Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Your AAA Pass To The Jingle Bell Ball 2022: All The Backstage Moments

Win a #CapitalJBB VIP gift bag

Win A Jingle Bell Ball 2022 VIP Gift Bag!

Coldplay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

WATCH: Coldplay's Magical Performance At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Lewis Capaldi made his Jingle Bell Ball debut

Lewis Capaldi Owns Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Stage With Show-Stopping Performance