Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Is Returning This Christmas

29 October 2021, 08:05 | Updated: 29 October 2021, 09:33

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back!
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back! Picture: Capital
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is back for 2021, make some noise for the UK's Biggest Christmas Party!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is returning after two long years!

The UK's Biggest Christmas party just got bigger, with a line-up – which will be announced next week – to top all of your festive celebrations this year.

Make sure you're listening to Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay on Capital Breakfast this coming Monday 1st November for all the info including dates, venue, line-up and more!

Plus, don't forget to download Global Player over the weekend, ready for Capital Breakfast's announcements on Monday...

When is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball?

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back! Roman, Sonny and Sian will reveal everything you need to know on Monday morning from 8AM.

With a line-up of all your favourite artists, what better way to kick off the countdown to Christmas?

The two-day party will be the first multi-artist concert since the pandemic began at The O2, London.

How to get tickets to the Jingle Bell Ball in 2021

Roman, Sonny and Sian will let you know how to get tickets to the JBB this year but for now, all we can say, is you're going to need Global Player downloaded!

Keep it Capital to find out and make sure you're listening to the guys on Monday's Capital Breakfast show!

