Zayn Announces He's Dropping Track 'Vibez' With 'Album To Follow'

Zayn is dropping 'Vibez' and a rumoured album. Picture: Zayn YouTube/ Twitter

Zayn is officially dropping track 'Vibez' including the theatre he teased he was filming from in December with a rumoured album to follow and basically no one is ok.

Zayn is dropping track 'Vibez' on Friday 8th January with a rumoured album to follow and it is safe to say fans are going to take a second to recover from the overwhelming news that's come all at once!

Taking to Twitter, the 27-year-old posted to his 30 million followers with a tiny snippet of the tune simply saying 'tomorrow'.

The tweet has been liked over 190k times and fans rushed to 'Shazam' the song, only to discover it appears to be registered under the title 'Vibez'.

If you cast your mind back to December, the 'Pillowtalk' singer posted a teaser snap from a theatre in New York, resulting in wild speculation from fans about what Zayn could have in the works- and now we know!

Zayn teases new music from a theatre in New York. Picture: Zayn Instagram

Now, PopCrave is reporting the singer's Friday release is the beginning of his Z3 era and has an 11 track record on the way shortly.

"Zayn will release his new album titled ‘Nobody Is Listening’ on January 15."

"It features a total of 11 tracks, including his upcoming single, "Vibez," which will be released on Friday, January 8."

However, the singer himself is yet to confirm these album details.

Zayn Maliks new single ‘Vibez’ will be released tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/h5vfVut4UV — OT5 UPDATES (@OT5UPDATED) January 7, 2021

The former One Direction singer already gave us dreamy track 'Better' back in September, the same month he and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl to the world.

Ever since, fans have been convinced Zayn has been busily working on his third album, his first record since 2018's 'Icarus Falls' and it turns out, they're not usually wrong!

There may even be cover art for the record which is circulating online and we honestly couldn't be happier to have Zayn back on the music scene, it's been a while!

