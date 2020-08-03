Zayn And Gigi Hadid's First Ever Photo From 2015 Proves It Was Love At First Sight

Zayn and Gigi Hadid's first ever snap from 2015 proves it was love at first sight. Picture: Splash Images/ Instagram @gigihadid

A photo of Zayn and Gigi Hadid's first ever meeting in 2015 is resurfacing as fans declare it 'love at first sight' as the pair prepare to welcome their baby girl.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are gearing up to welcome their first child together in September, and the first ever photo of the pair just after they'd met is getting fans all in their feelings and declaring their relationship 'love at first sight'.

The photo in question is of Zayn and Gigi in a car together, taken after the 2015 American Music Awards and it hit headlines around the world as rumours of their potential romance swirled.

Th 2015 AMAs were a pivotal one for Zayn, who scooped an award for 'New Artist', jokingly asking "this only has my name on it, right?" whilst accepting the award, and Gigi had an awkward run in with BFF Taylor Swift's ex, Harry Styles.

Posted to Twitter, fans flooded the tweet commenting on Zayn's 'soft' expression as he gazes at the supermodel, declaring their relationship love at first sight.

One fan wrote, "I HAD NO IDEA THIS WAS THE FIRST TIME HE SAW HER!!!!! I THOUGHT THEY WERE ALREADY DATING!!!!! THIS WAS LITERALLY LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT!!!!!"

"The way he looks at her."

Fans comment on Zayn's loved up gaze in 2015 snap with Gigi Hadid. Picture: Twitter/ @90SOTB

Fast forward five years and the pair couldn't be more loved up and starting a family, with Gigi posting a rare snap of the A-lister couple smooching up a storm and making millions of fans extremely happy.

Gigi, 25, captioned the post, "baby daddy", and it's the first time the 'Pillowtalk' singer has been spotted in months whilst in lockdown with the Hadid's on their farm in Pennsylvania.

The pair are expecting to welcome their baby girl in September.

